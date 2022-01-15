Chelsea knocked out, Tuchel hard on Lukaku: “He must make himself more available to the team”

A goal from Kevin de Bruyne allows Manchester City to overtake Chelsea and further stretch to the top of the Premier League standings. Disappointing result for i Blues, with technician Thomas Tuchel who does not hide his regret for a defeat that to the microphones of BT Sport he considers “undeserved, even if we have not had great chances and, at the same time, we have not suffered so much pressure from them. But it’s ok, we would have deserved the same as a fairer result but we didn’t make it”.

The German coach, however, spares no criticism of Romelu Lukaku, protagonist of an evanescent test. “We had nine offensive transitions in the first half and zero touches in the box, for us the lack of precision of the attackers was a big problem. We lost a lot of balls, even easy ones. Sometimes Lukaku he would need to be more available to the team, he has lost many balls without pressure and in promising situations. He also had a good chance, so he’s still entered. Obviously we would like to serve him, but he is part of the team and must make himself available. Up front we can and need to do much better. “