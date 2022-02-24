Chelsea owner banned from living in the UK

Midtime Editorial

Although he owns the Chelseathe billionaire Roman Abramovich have forbidden to live in the UK for his links with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, a restriction that would be for life.

The information was published by The Sun, which assures that Abramovich He has not been seen at the Stamford Bridge facility for months, a club he has owned since 2003.

The British newspaper cites high-level security sources, who explain that it is very improbable than the Russian billionaire be allowed to re-settle in Britain and immigration officers would be instructed to ensure that he does not live on English land.

Roman withdrew his Tier 1 investor visa application the United Kingdom in 2018, following criticism of the oligarchs over the nerve gas atrocity in Salisbury, Wilts.

The case of the owner Chelsea is being handled by the Special Cases Unit of the Ministry of Interioras part of the address Security and Counter Terrorism who handles top-secret national security matters.

There is still no suggestion that Abramovich be connected or involved with terrorism.

Last October he used a Israeli passport to enter London quickly, the same as they gave him in 2018 when he acquired the israeli citizenshipwhich allows you to enter the United Kingdom for up to six months.