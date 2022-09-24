Chelsea owner ready to put a wind to Ronaldo – Sport.fr

To compensate for the possible departure of Kanté next summer, Chelsea would be ready to bet more than 110 million euros on the young Jude Bellingham.

Chelsea changed owners this summer, then coach a few weeks ago, but Chelsea have not lost their delusions of grandeur. According to information from the British press, the London club have set their sights on Jude Bellingham (19). A little English prodigy, who in a few seasons became the boss of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Bellingham finds himself in the sights of the biggest European clubs. Manchester City and Liverpool are on the list of interested parties but it is Chelsea who are preparing a first offer of 113 million euros according to the Sun.

A record in perspective for the Blues, who spent just as much in 2021 to bring Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. A bitter failure that does not seem to discourage the new owner of the club. After trying to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, American Todd Boehly seems to have made Jude Bellingham his new priority. The young Englishman could well become the replacement for N’Golo Kanté, whose contract will end next summer. The file should be entrusted to Christoph Freund, announced as the future sporting director of Chelsea.

Subscribe to the sport.fr YouTube channel by clicking here!