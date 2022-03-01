Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich gets involved in Ukraine-Russia negotiation

Ukraine has asked the businessman Roman Abramovichowner of Chelseato act as a mediator in the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

As confirmed by a spokesman for Abramovichthe Ukrainian government has contacted the Russian billionaire to “help achieve peace.”

In addition, the Ukrainian film director Alexander Rodnyansky reported that Abramovich has been the only one who has responded to requests for Ukraine.

Roman Abramovich and Putin in a debate

“I can confirm that the Ukrainian side has tried to find someone in Russia willing to help them negotiate peace. They have a relationship with him through the Jewish community and have asked him for help. Although Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who has responded to requests for help from him,” he said. Rodnyansky.

Abramovich announced this weekend that he was leaving the administration of the Chelsea in the hands of the foundation of the club, due to the moment that lives United Kingdom with Russia.

According to Israeli media, the country where he has a passport Abramovichthe Russian billionaire is present at the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarusbut this could not be confirmed.

Roman Abramovich at a Chelsea match

