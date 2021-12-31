Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku’s outburst makes Inter fans dream

Romelu Lukaku it was one of the great transfers of the summer market. Passed byInter Champion of Italy to the Chelsea from Thomas Tuchel European Champion, Big Rom saw the return to Stamford Bridge like a sort of homecoming, where it all started many years ago, and when he was very young after so many goals in Belgium he looked to football that really matters. However, after a few months of marriage, the love between Lukaku and the Chelsea it seems already finished, and some of his words literally make the Nerazzurri fans dream about his eventual return to A league.

Lukaku and that outburst towards Chelsea: “I’m not happy with the situation here”

Romelu Lukaku, after a much more than difficult first part of the season, he returned to scoring in the last match equalized by Chelsea against the Brighton in Premier League. A Lukaku who appeared sulky and discontented, not finding himself well on the pitch with his teammates. To the microphones of Sky Sport, today, the Belgian giant expressed all its discontent for the situation it is experiencing:

“Physically I’m fine, but I’m not at all happy with the situation at Chelsea. Tuchel chose to play with another system. I will not give up, I will be professional and I will continue to work “.

Let’s explain. Thomas Tuchel, technician of Chelsea, play with a module 3-4-2-1, while Big Rom prefers, as seen in his experience toInter, when he plays next to a second mobile and rapid point that opens up spaces and elbows with him. But the professionalism of the 1993 class will obviously prevail over everything, even if these words are destined to leave important aftermath.

To make the situation even more complicated Lukaku to the Chelsea there are the many matches missed by the Belgian during this first part of the season. Lukaku in fact he was out for a month, from 21 October to 21 November, due to a distortion, and then he was out for another nine days due to the positivity to the Coronavirus. In total he missed 12 games, about half of those played by the blues. This certainly did not favor his inclusion in the team, among other things in such a well-established and particular formation as that of Tuchel.

Lukaku makes Inter fans dream: he apologizes and promises to return

The fans ofInter, in the summer, they tried everything to keep their bomber. It is undeniable indeed that Romelu Lukaku was perhaps the one who really did win it Scudetto to Antonio Conte, the real extra man of the Nerazzurri. With the farewell in summer, then, disastrous days were expected for the Beloved, something that did not happen thanks to the work of Simone Inzaghi and smart property investments.

During the same interview a Sky Sport, Lukaku he also apologized to the fans of theInter for the modalities with which his transfer to English land took place, also promising to return, one day, to A league:

“I’ll be back to play there, I really hope so. I fell in love with Italy and I have Inter in my heart. How I left Inter, how I communicated with the fans, this bothers me. When I left it was not the right time but now yes, now is the time to talk, to let people know what really happened “.

Big Rom in fact, he did not hide some clutches with the current coach of the Chelsea Thomas Tuchel and some difficulties of adaptation in England. Details that make the Nerazzurri fans dream, who could really begin to hope for a sensational return.

Is Lukaku going back to Italy? The clues have been around for a while

Yes, because listening to the declarations of the month of December, it seems that something is really moving underneath, or at least it is starting to prepare the ground. On December 11, first of all, he had been the Big Rom agent himself Federico Pastorellor from the pages of Tuttosport and foresee a future return to Italy for the client:

“Lukaku? Now let’s let Chelsea enjoy him but we will see him again in Serie A because he is in love with our country “.

A few days later it was the same media from across the Channel, col Daily Mail leader, to talk about the crisis and the possible separation between the Chelsea And Lukaku. At the time (we are talking about December 20, ed), the tabloid stressed that the Belgian’s return to Inter was impossible for two reasons: the huge salary perceived by the player and the loss that Chelsea would have.

Reasons still valid, but this outburst could also change the cards in view of June. And let’s not forget, finally, the speeches on the Nerazzurri club, which according to the latest rumors would be on the verge of changing owners to rely on some speculative funds that could bring cash into the coffers of the Beloved.

We will see, the fact is that the love betweenInter And Lukaku it has not yet gone out.

OMNISPORT