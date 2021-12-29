Chelsea swoops on a big Rossoneri

Danger Chelsea for Theo Hernandez: according to rumors, the English club would have asked for information and made one first offer for the Milan full-back, one of the pillars of the squad available to Stefano Pioli.

Milan: Chelsea tries for Theo Hernandez

The Blues were forced to return to the market due to a serious injury to the left back Ben Chilwell, out for the rest of the season, and thus made an attempt for the French Milan winger.

According to rumors, the Londoners have contacted the agents of the player, to check the possibility of a immediate transfer as early as next January, and they would be setting up an offer from 60 million euros.

Hernandez-Chelsea: Milan’s response

Paolo Maldini and the Milan management have no intention of doing without the French international, who has been dealing with the contract renewal with the Devil until 2026. The move by the British risks slowing down the negotiations, but it is practically impossible to say goodbye to Hernandez immediately in January, even if in the future the European champions could come back with a higher offer, perhaps close to 70 million euros.

Milan, Hernandez regularly at work since Thursday

The French full-back, after the Christmas holidays spent in Dubai with the family, will regularly resume training with the rest of the team a Milanello on Thursday. The player has played twenty league games in this first part of the season between league and cups, scoring on two occasions and signing 5 assists

