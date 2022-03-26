Chelsea, the most expensive club in history

Chelsea will break a record by becoming the most expensive club as soon as its sale is completed.

The Chelsea It will be the most expensive club in history. Not even the 950 million that the Glazers paid for the Man Utdnor the 330 that Saudi Arabia disbursed a few months ago for the Newcastle United they will approach the 3,300 million that the Stamford Bridge complex will reach when its sale is completed in the coming weeks. It remains only to solve the puzzle of who will put the money.

the despair of Roman Abramovich for selling the club, due to pressure and sanctions from the British Government and the European Union, pointed to the fact that the price of the Chelsea it would be devalued and sold below its real price. Nothing is further from reality. The club received up to 300 offers, of which 20 or 30 came to formalize that interest. Now the hunting of the ‘Blues’ has been reduced much more.

Abramovich estimated a sale price of around 3,000 million pounds (3,300 million euros) and can get it, although his interest is not so much monetary, since he will not receive a euro from the transaction, but rather that the club is in good hands .

If the Russian oligarch hits his price target, the Chelsea It will break all records. Not only will it outperform Man Utd as the most expensive club sold in history, but it will also prevail over the American franchises, which had in the Brooklyn Nets the operations diamond. Taiwanese businessman Joseph Tsai took over 51% of the franchise in August 2019 for around 2.5 billion pounds (3 billion euros). That figure will be left behind when the English team changes hands.

Although the situation of the ‘Blues’ has relaxed in recent days, with permission to sell tickets for away games and home games when the Champions Leaguethe FA Cup and the Women’s Super League, as well as raising the spending limit for home games to £900,000 (€1 million), the sale of the club remains a top priority.

Chelsea will break a record by becoming the most expensive club as soon as its sale is completed. Getty Images

The offer period closed on March 18 and in recent days, the favorites have presented their projects until the Raine Group, the American bank in which Abramovich entrusted to sell the club, has selected the best offers. The three strongest come from the United States.

the owners of the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, are one of the main candidates. Or at least they were. His cover letter, having ended the curse of 108 years without winning a World Series and the remodeling of the Cubs stadium. Your problem? The greater interest in business than in sporting success and Islamophobic comments from family patriarch Joe Ricketts, who in 2019 emails targeted Muslims as “the enemy.” This turned the networks against the Ricketts project and forced the family to distance themselves from Joe’s comments and fly to London to try to meet with groups of ‘Blues’ fans who took a dim view of the proposal. This episode has weakened the Ricketts’ options.

Without leaving the United States, they met Todd Boehly, who owns part of Los Angeles Dodgers in baseball, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks in basketball, the Swiss Hasjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein. A triumvirate of millionaires with links to the United States, Switzerland and the United Kingdom who are doubted for their sporting abilities and that is that Boehly, the most closely related to the sport, only has minority interests in the three mentioned franchises and, apparently, little decision power. His forte is ‘marketing’ and the commercial aspect.

The other strong candidacy is that of Martin Broughton, a British millionaire who was briefly president of the Liverpool and the airline British Airways, and who has aligned himself with Sebastian Coe, president of the British Olympic Committee, with Josh Harris and David Blitzer, owners of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, in addition to the owner of the Sacramento KingsVivek Ranadive. Both Harris and Blitzer have stakes in the Crystal Palacewhich they would have to get rid of if they wanted to opt to own the Chelseasince the regulations of the Premier do not allow having interests in two clubs at the same time.

Along the way, that of real estate developer Nick Candy has fallen, who based his offer on the remodeling of Stamford Bridge, one of Abramovich’s thorns in the ground that he had to give up in 2018. This London businessman, who claims to have attended the matches of the Chelsea since he was four years old, he allied himself with a South Korean fund to improve the economic prospects of his project. He also promised to give fans more decision-making power, through club stakes, but, according to The Athletic, his candidacy has not received the green light from Raine.

The same has happened to Saudi Media, the Saudi Arabian media group, which, due to alleged links with the country’s government, has been ruled out as an option.