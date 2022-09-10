Chelsea: the three recruits requested by Potter from his leaders

Graham Potter would like to obtain three reinforcements during the winter transfer window. The new Blues coach would have put the names of Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Leandro Trossard (Brighton) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) on his shelves.

This week, Chelsea announced the recruitment of Graham Potter, to compensate for the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. The technician has recovered a workforce specially designed to adapt to the game pattern of the German. Alterations should be made during the winter transfer window. According to information obtained by Files, Graham Potter has been assured that he could benefit from additional reinforcements next winter, although he has spent a lot of money this summer. The English coach has already laid down the names of three recruits he would like to see arrive to rebalance his group: Moisés Caicedo, Leandro Trossard and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo would be a wish of Todd Boehly

Moisés Caicedo and Leandro Trossard are old acquaintances of Graham Potter, who trained them a few days ago in Brighton. The arrival of the first could make it possible to compensate for the doubts about Ngolo Kanté and Jorginho. The second plays as a winger. As for Cristiano Ronaldo, his arrival would rather correspond to a wish of the owner of Todd Boehly, who had until then been rejected by Thomas Tuchel. Graham Potter would have validated the idea of ​​​​his recruitment and a proposal could be sent to Manchester United during the January transfer window. The Red Devils should not be too greedy, while CR7 currently seems far from its best level. The former Ballon d’Or could thus participate in the Champions League, in the second half of the season.

This summer, Chelsea have already bet 282 million euros to improve their group. The management operated by Thomas Tuchel with certain players like Timo Werner or Romelu Lukaku can leave regrets. The first was sold for 20 million euros to Leipzig, while the second returned to Inter Milan on a paid loan (8 million euros).