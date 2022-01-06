Chelsea-Tottenham 2-0, report cards: Tuchel, lesson to Conte. Kane and Son failed

Final result: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

CHELSEA

Arrizabalaga 6.5 – He takes the place of Mendy, engaged in the Africa Cup, and does not make him regret in the final when he opposes Lo Celso’s close range. For the rest, business as usual.

Azpilicueta 6.5 – Attentive performance for the Blues captain, which fits well into the hybrid role of arm and full-fledged winger. It carefully distributes its contribution in both phases. From 90 ‘Vale sv

Rüdiger 7 – He’s Kane’s shadow: he marks him tightly, stifling virtually every offensive sortie. Rude, but effective: the usual guarantee in defense.

Sarr 6.5 – Play a game of personality, despite his 20 years and the small number of minutes accumulated so far this season. Often and willingly he prevails in physical duels and, moreover, he unravels some intricate situations with resourcefulness.

Marcos Alonso 7 – Unstoppable on the left wing: it grinds kilometers after kilometers, guaranteeing a constant and effective thrust. Icing on the cake: pack the assist for the goal of Havertz’s advantage

Mount 6.5 – Try not to give references on the trocar, varying on the whole front. He only lacks personal inspiration in the last twenty meters, but otherwise he proves to be an extremely important pawn in Tuchel’s chessboard. From 73 ‘Kovacic sv

Jorginho 6.5 – Despite the constant pressure of Lucas Moura, he sets the times in the direction with the usual precision in the passages. A lot of quality combined with the right competitive spirit in the non-possession phase.

Saul 6.5 – Initially he appears contracted, probably due to the scarce use that Tuchel has made of him so far. Then he gains confidence and rises to the chair with a solid performance, especially on a defensive level. From 73 ‘Loftus-Cheek sv

Ziyech 7 – In the first fraction he is one of the liveliest in the ranks of the Blues. It is placed on the right and produces numerous crosspieces; asserts its technical property even in the strait. From 79 ‘Pulisic sv

Lukaku 6 – The level of his performance increases with the passing of the minutes. Not always the team manages to trigger it in a profitable way, but when this happens it becomes threatening from the parts of Lloris. After the controversy of the last few days, it provides a rather comforting answer.

Havertz 7 – He opens the scoring with a close shot which, also thanks to Sanchez’s deviation, puts Lloris out of action. For the rest, it does an excellent job of connecting and frequently finds gaps between the lines. From 46 ‘ Werner 6.5 – Enter the field with the right spirit, becoming the protagonist of various personal initiatives. It comes close to scoring in two circumstances.

Thomas Tuchel 7.5 – The first half of his boys is a football textbook: the Blues play by heart, maintaining a frightening intensity that sends opponents into a tailspin; in the recovery, on the other hand, they manage with maturity. The feeling that emerges from this meeting is that Chelsea, when they are at 100%, have very few rivals.

TOTTENHAM

Lloris 6 – He keeps the Spurs afloat when halfway through the second half he defuses Werner’s lob. He has no actual responsibility for the goals conceded.

Tanganga 4.5 – First with a timid pass for Emerson Royal he gives the goal of Chelsea’s advantage, then triggers Davies’ own goal by throwing the ball at him with his head. Terrible evening for him.

Sánchez 5.5 – Gives light to an intense melee with Lukaku, from which, however, in most cases he is defeated. A few too many carelessness.

Davies 6 – Realize an own goal after an unfortunate carom that sees him protagonist in spite of himself. Among the defenders he is the least worried in an attempt to contain Chelsea’s advances.

Emerson Royal 5 – Marcos Alonso’s constant initiatives make his race hell. The first goal of the Blues comes from a clear advance of the former Fiorentina against him; from then on he goes into a daze and loses his inspiration in attack.

Skipp 5.5 – Not convincing in the nerve center of the field. His qualitative contribution to the maneuver is minimal and often struggles to stem the dialogues in the Chelsea strait, the trademark of the European champions. From 73 ‘Winks sv

Höjbjerg 6 – He puts all his grit and physical prowess at the team’s disposal. He is respected in close combat, even in moments of Chelsea’s greatest pressure. Willing.

Doherty 5.5 – He oversees the left-handed lane, but his natural foot is the right, so each offensive play is preceded by one touch too many. He is not comfortable. From 46 ‘ Ndombele 6 – It has an overall positive impact on the match: albeit in an often confusing way, it tries to support the maneuver by constantly stationing near the opponent’s area.

Lucas Moura 6 – The initiatives of the Spurs spring in large part from his initiatives on the frontline: he is the attacking director of the team, even if he travels with alternating current anyway. He is also called upon to perform a tough job without the ball to limit Jorginho. From 79 ‘Gil sv

Son 5 – Play a game well below your standards. He runs into numerous uncertainties that denote an attitude that is too lazy: insufficient contribution to the cause. From 79 ‘Lo Celso sv

Kane 5 – The Rudiger-Sarr couple limits his range of action and leads him to a few too many blunders. In addition, he suffers from the poor offensive attitude of the team, which serves him little and badly during the match.

Antonio Conte 5 – His team pays a disastrous first half, during which he undergoes a football lesson from a Chelsea apparently of another category. In the second half, however, the offensive effort produced by the Spurs proved too sterile. It will take a feat in the second leg to snatch the pass for the final.