Chelsea tries for Theo Hernandez, but for Milan it cannot be sold. Full speed ahead for the renewal

Despite a slightly less continuous yield, Theo Hernandez he continues to be one of the best left-backs in the world and therefore the interests of various fans should not be surprising. The last club to take an interest in the Frenchman, in this sense, was Chelsea who tried to do a survey with Milan, but immediately understood that the player is not for sale, if not for figures. monstre.

Contact for renewal. To report it is Tuttosport, which explains how to convince the managers of via Aldo Rossi to open a real negotiation requires an offer of more than 60 million euros. Theo is a milestone of Milan and for this reason the Rossoneri are working to secure him at least until 2026: the decisive acceleration has not yet taken place, but the contacts between the parties continue, with the hope of arriving as soon as possible. to an agreement.

Ready to resume. The French full-back, who spent the Christmas holidays in Dubai, is in the meantime ready to resume training at Milanello tomorrow afternoon. The first part of the season was not easy due to Covid which affected its performance a lot in recent weeks. Pioli’s hope is that this stop allowed Theo to recharge his batteries and regain some physical brilliance.