Chelsea, Tuchel forgives Lukaku: “He apologized, now we will protect him”

It opened, as expected, with an update on the situation linked to Romelu Lukaku Thomas’s press conference Tuchel before Chelsea-Tottenham valid for the Carabao Cup. “First of all, we are happy to have taken the time to talk about it calmly, this is what we did – said the German manager -. He apologized and returned to the group for today’s training. The most important thing was to understand that it was not intentional. Also, this is the first time he has behaved in this way. There has never been a minimum behavior against the team. “

The technician of the Blues he went on to answer the other questions on Big Rom, theme that inevitably monopolized the chat with the press: “The player is aware of what he has created and feels the responsibility to fix the mess, but of course there could still be consequences. We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. He’s very focused, that’s why I was surprised. He scored against Villa and then the next match. I never, before the interview, had the slightest doubt that he wasn’t in his head here. He’s an emotional guy, he doesn’t hold back ; we must not just blame him and focus on the negative side of it, we must adapt. He made an unwanted noise, but there is no question about his commitment. Was the intention to cause trouble? Leave the club? I don’t know, pressure on the coach? No. Of course he should have known, but that’s why we cleared things up together. “