Chelsea vs. Brentford – Match Report – April 2, 2022

(EFE) — Brentford, with four lashes, disarmed Chelsea, inflicted their first defeat at home since October, the hardest of the season, and set off the alarms for the Blues four days after hosting Real Madrid (1-4).

Christian Eriksen scored the 2-1 partial goal for Brentford EPA/EFE

Chelsea suffered its first defeat since Roman Abramovich announced the sale of the club and in the worst possible way. Until this Saturday, he had won all six games in that time. And it wasn’t just any defeat, it was one of the worst since Thomas Tuchel came to the bench.

Nothing foreshadowed it. Everything indicated that the streak would continue when Antonio Rudiger unblocked the duel at Stamford Bridge, who had gone 0-0 at halftime, with a great goal from 35 meters. A shot out of nowhere that hit a post and went into David Raya’s goal. A real goal.

The Spanish international goalkeeper had saved a shot from Hakim Ziyech directly into a top corner in the first half, but could do nothing against Rudiger’s whiplash.

The joy lasted a minute for Thomas Tuchel’s men. What it took to lose a ball in midfield and Brentford put together a lethal offensive transition. Bryan Mbeumo set the ball up for Vitaly Janelt to put into a top corner. Great goal in response and draw.

It was his turn to rearm Chelsea, but another blow fell. Four minutes after the 1-1 draw, against Brentford, a horizontal pass from Mbeumo and Christian Eriksen defined against Edouard Mendy. First goal for the Dane in club competition since his return to football.

The bees fans exploded with joy, not knowing that the third blow would fall six minutes later.

Another lightning-fast transition, a through pass from Ivan Toney and Janelt, off Mendy, scored the third.

Chelsea were painted coarse and Kai Havertz was annulled 2-3 by hand in a lateral foul. Nor was the German fine in a one-on-one that he missed against Raya 20 minutes from the end.

In the twilight of the game, with Chelsea surrendered, Yoane Wissa took advantage of a dead ball inside the area to make it 1-4.

First win in 75 years for Brentford against Chelsea and a result that leaves the Blues stunned four days before receiving Real Madrid on this same stage. The sporting success had covered all the institutional problems in the field, until this Saturday.

This is Chelsea’s worst defeat in the Tuchel era since 2-5 inflicted by West Bromwich Albion on 3 April 2021.

Chelsea’s third place is not in danger, although Arsenal could reduce the difference to just two points with a win against Crystal Palace on Monday. Brentford is close to salvation and is left with 33 points, eleven above relegation, with three wins in the last four games.