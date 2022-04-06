Chelsea vs Real Madrid, live | Champions League, quarterfinals

Chelsea and Real Madrid faces are seen in a new edition of the Champions League in this first leg of the quarterfinals. Both teams have already experienced recent duels in Europe’s top football competition. Last season it was the team of Thomas Tuchel the one who won the semi-final tie. In the first leg, the English and Spanish finished with a score of 1-1 (goal included by Christian Pulisic) in Madrid. In the return, they will be the Blues the clear winners after a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The current champion of the Champions League comes to this match after suffering an important loss at home against Brentford in the Premier League, with a score of 1-4. In addition, the recent problems related to the linking of Roman Abramovich with the Russian government have caused strong sanctions with the British club.

On the other hand, Real Madrid got the victory in their last La Liga match against Royal Celtic Club of Vigo, by 1-2with a double of Karim Benzema. The whites want to raise their 14th Orejona by eliminating the current winner of the competition.

Chelsea prevailed against Lille French in their round of 16 tie without much difficulty and Real Madrid came from behind in a very competitive duel against PSG. Now, both teams are looking to earn a place among the four best teams on the Old Continent. On USA BRAND You can follow all the news of the match.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea after two consecutive goals from a very successful Karim Benzema in front of goalkeeper. Chelsea closed the gap through the boots of Kai Havertz. Ancelotti’s men are very comfortable on the pitch.

Stay hand in hand! The white set of Benzema’s boots was about to score the third after another counterattack. The Real Madrid creates many problems in transition.

Kai Havertz pulls the gap back at Stamford Bridge after also heading in another goal. Courtois parried the ball but could not prevent it from entering the goal.

The Frenchman already has 10 goals in this edition and is the third highest scorer behind Haller (Ajax) and LewandowskI (Bayern)

Shy approaches of those of Tuchel in these measures. But Real Madrid It does a lot of damage when it gets past the first line of pressure.

Benzema again! Again with a header, this time in the small area after taking advantage of a cross from Luka Modric. What a response from Ancelotti’s team!

what a header Benzema! The striker took advantage of a lateral cross from Vinicius Jr and finished off with his head from the height of the penalty spot. Madrid is ahead in London!

The Madrid central defender misses the second leg after being warned. The Brazilian corrected badly against Havertz

Good counterattack from Real Madrid, with Vinicius defining inside the area after a cut. The Spanish team has come out strong!

The visiting team came out dominating the ball and testing Edouard Mendy with a shot long from der Militao. Kai Havertz answered, but his shot went over the top.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are already playing in London after referee Clement Turpin whistled for the start of the match. What a night of football awaits us!

Last bars for the beginning of this great meeting. The teams are already warming up on the grass of Stamford Bridge.

The PSG from Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbapp It was one of the schools with the most potential to raise its first ‘Orejona’. But Carlo Ancelotti’s team drew their ‘gene’ from the great European nights and managed to turn the score around in a Santiago Bernabu completely overturned. Now, he wants ‘revenge’ against his latest executioner.

The British team, which finished second in Group H with 13 points behind Juventus, beat Lille, first in Group G. With an aggregate score of 1-4, Chelsea easily beat the Ligue 1 champions with Pulisic goals in both matches.

The French striker is the most outstanding figure of the white team this season. In the Champions League he has scored 8 goals in 7 matches. With the fight to reach the Ballon d’Or, the French striker has an important appointment in today’s match.

The American is one of the key players in Tuchel’s scheme. He already knows what it is to mark the Real Madrid in the last Champions League clash. This season he has already scored two goals in 5 games.

Two important points in Thomas Tuchel’s team: Csar Azpilicueta acting as left winger and Jorginho winning the game over Mateo Kovacic. This is the initial team of the premises: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz.

up in three times the English team has faced the Spanish team in official competition. And history favors those who today go out as a local. The Chelsea has won twice: 1-0, in the European Super Cup 1998 and 2-0 in the second leg last season. The other ended with a 1-1 draw in last year’s first leg. In the pre-season duels, the 13-time European champion takes it: 3-1 on the International Champions Cup of 2013 and 3-2 in the 2016 edition.

Hello everyone! We begin with this broadcast of this game of Champions League. Opposite, two winners of this competition who will face each other in less than an hour and a half. The Real Madrid He already has eleven officials for the clash and there are news: Faith Valverde replaces Marco Asensio. This is eleven: Courtois, Alaba, Militao, Mendy, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Benzema. What do you think of the decision? Carlo Ancelotti? Right?