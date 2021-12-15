“Chelsea want the defender”

According to reports from the Sun, the London club would be strong in the footsteps of the central, also the goal of the Rossoneri club.

The winter transfer session is getting closer and closer and Milan have no intention of being caught unprepared for that moment. The goal is to insert grafts that can fill the gaps and defections of Stefano Pioli’s squad.

The Rossoneri management is always looking for a reinforcement in defense to make up for what will unfortunately be a long absence for Simon Kjaer. Among the main names in the notebook is the vice-captain of Torino, Gleison Bremer. The grenade president Urbano Cairo does not want to let his best defender get away at a low price and asks for an important sum.

Milan, for their part, would have a card to play which is Pobega, currently on loan to the Piedmontese, but we will have to reflect on this. In the meantime, however, a further obstacle to negotiations would have arisen, namely competition for the power plant, also and above all from abroad. The latest rumors come from England and speak of a top Premier League club on the trail of the grenade defender.

Read also:

Chelsea swoop on Bremer

We are talking about the Chelsea. The London club could lose some important pieces this summer in the back section (Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Christensen) and are beginning to test the waters to replace a possible starter at their best. According to reports from the Sun, the 24-year-old from Turin is the number one goal in the Blues list. The English newspaper explains that the observers of the European champions were present at the Turin and Empoli match and were impressed by his qualities.

In England several clubs are interested in the Brazilian, including Liverpool, West Ham and Tottenham, but at the moment Chelsea are on pole to get to Bremer. The defender’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 and Torino hopes to receive important offers at important figures before the deadline approaches. Maldini always takes his profile into consideration, as well as that of Dutchman Sven Botman.