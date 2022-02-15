Chelsea win the World Cup, Abramovich loses 700 million in one day

The Chelsea he won the Club World Cup against Palmeiras, but his boss is not doing very well. Abramovichin fact, it loses 700 million euros in just one day. The Russian mining company Evraz, which has its core business in steel and coal, collapsed on the London Stock Exchange due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. A downsizing that has discreetly lightened the portfolio of the tycoon owner of the blues who reached the top of the world after the victory over the Brazilian team.

Chelsea’s sporting successes have not been the same as the business of the tycoon. The Chelsea boss, as reported by This Is Money, has lost something like 650 million pounds (about 776 million euros) following the collapse of a company that has lost the most in British parquet, with peaks of up to 35% .

The Evraz company, according to experts’ estimates, is affected by the market jitters generated by the winds of war between Russia and Ukraine that have blown enough to push investors to distance themselves from the London-listed steel and mining group worried about the possibility of sanctions and of the interruption of exports.