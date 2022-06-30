Chelsea’s new owner reportedly contacted Cristiano Ronaldo

New Chelsea boss Tedd Boehly is reportedly considering signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo could surprise the footballing world by leaving Manchester United for rival club Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese star only returned to Old Trafford last year, for €20m from Juventus, and despite Manchester United’s struggles he has continued to score. The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, recording the worst record in their Premier League history.

Ronaldo, from one Premier League cador to another

Ronaldo was therefore one of the few satisfactions of the club, finishing top scorer with 24 goals in 38 matches. And that seems to have been enough to interest new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who discussed the possibility of signing the player with his agent Jorge Mendes.

According to The Athletic, the Blues’ new owner met Mendes in Portugal last week to discuss a potential Ronaldo move.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has insisted he has Ronaldo for the coming season, but the 37-year-old is seen as unsuited to his high-pressure, high-intensity style of football.

Ronaldo has also been announced by Bayern Munich in recent days, but a move to Stamford Bridge may be more plausible as he only has 12 months left on his contract.