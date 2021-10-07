News

Chemistry and biotechnology for the environment and the territory at Cardano: graduates up to 29 years old can be enrolled

PAVIA. Registration is now open for the new Ifts course, totally free, of “Chemistry and Biotechnology for the environment and the territory”. It is aimed at unemployed young people up to the age of 29 with a secondary school diploma or a professional technical diploma. Ifts are 1-year training courses that allow you to enter the world of work as a medium-high level professional figure, trained on the requests of companies.

The new course, organized by the Cardano Institute, the Le Vele Foundation, Universities and companies, forms a figure able to play a technical-operational role in industrial production, transformation processes and the management of industrial biotechnological processes. The specific skills concern the knowledge of the processes and management of transformation plants, the characterization of incoming products, biomass, and outgoing products, mainly biogas and fertilizers. Skills also on the effects on the soil and on the cultures of fertilizing products through traditional monitoring “in the field” and through integrated systems such as satellite or drone surveys. Among the topics of the course also environmental pollution and chemical risk and chemical technologies for the control of pollutants. You can find work, for example, in companies that deal with waste disposal processes, recycling, alternative energy, energy saving, green building, laboratories for chemical analysis of soils, water and air. S. PR.

