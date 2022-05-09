Chemistry grows 10 times more than Medicine

The offer of places for the Specialized Health Training (FSE) led to an increase in 5.8 percent in the course of 2020-2021 compared to the number of positions that were offered the previous year. However, this growth has not been observed in a homogeneous way in all university careers in the sector. Chemistry has been the discipline that has led the classification in percentage terms, while others have remained in negative rates.

The monographic report on Human Resources in the National Health System who has published the Ministry of Health has revealed that in the last academic year a total of 9,988 places for Medicine in the autonomous communities as a whole, which represents an increase in 4.9 percent compared to the previous year. This branch of knowledge is still the most numerous in absolute terms but its increase has remained almost one point below the average in health studies.

The data contrasts with the strong increase experienced by other careers such as Chemistry tops the ranking with an increase of 46.7 percent. Although in this case, the statistics are conditioned by the drop in the call for the 2019-2020 academic year when they were hardly offered 15 seats. Now the figure has grown to 22in line with the trend of previous years.

Nursing, the second race with more places FSE

The report has also put in an advantageous position Nursing, who has had 1,683 seats behind the EIR process from 2020-2021. It is an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the 1,495 places available in the previous year. It is the second with the most people concentrated in absolute terms and also the second with the greatest jump in percentage terms in just one year. has grown twice as fast as the general average.

The classification provided by the Ministry of Health has also shown a positive trend in two other disciplines that have been placed below the set of places in the FSE. It is the case of Physical which has offered 40 posts, which is a 5.2 percent above the previous academic year or Psychology which has had 198 seats. That is, a 4.7 percent more than in the previous exercise.

The Human Resources map has also left two university careers clearly marked by the lack of personnel in their training processes, since they have fewer positions available than a year ago. It is the case of biology that has taken out 50 places in the 2020-2021 academic year, which means 3.8 below. EITHER Pharmacy which has cut 3.2 percent to 267. In both cases, they now move in figures similar to the 2018-2019 financial year, which has made the upward trend that they had been chaining obsolete.

The Ministry of Health has offered these figures after having compiled the corresponding summoning orders of all the selective tests. Beyond the distribution for the university career, all must comply with a reserve of at least 7 percent of their openings to People with disabilities. While a fixed quota for non-community students 4 percent in Medicine, 3 percent in Pharmacy and 2 percent in Nursing.