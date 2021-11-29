“Chemistry is a family business. And now let’s work with DiCaprio’s milk »- Corriere.it

Francesco Pizzocaro, head of the chemical group that controls Olon, Fidia and Sir If you call him Healer, convinced to tickle his pride, he will look at you with his eyes wide open, incredulous and will immediately blow you away. I have never bought a company to restore it. In all the companies that I have bought, I have only seen opportunities to grow, to earn, to create jobs, development. Francesco Pizzocaro, 83, recently appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro, one of the masters of Italian chemistry. In less than forty years he created a group from scratch that is set to make a billion euro turnover in 2021.

Paduan by birth, high school to the classic Tito Livio, degree in industrial chemistry, Pizzocaro is yet another product of that great business school that was Montedison. He entered in 1968 after trying to help his father, a tailor in his hometown, who was widowed at the beginning of the war. I applied and they hired me in Milan – Pizzocaro recalls – as a category B employee, it was the beginning of my adventure. For almost two years they only made me go around the factories, to show me how such a complex machine worked. They also gave me commercial training. I had to learn.



Then, from the Milan offices in Largo Donegani, theinput to travel. First stop in Paris, for just under two years, with five agents to be coordinated on the territory. Then Tehran, where he was in charge of the branch and stayed there for four years. Finally, Brussels, to govern the two companies based in Belgium and the Netherlands. It was 82 when it was diverted to Snia, an offshoot of the group that Enrico Bondi was trying to restore. I stayed for two years, but Bondi was a renovator, very cost-conscious, but I am and I was a developer. When I went to propose a project he would answer me with the usual phrase: Cuccia says that one can die of investments ….

The tandem In Snia Pizzocaro met Pietro Paolo Rossi, who was involved in chemical research. When the umpteenth stop from Bondi arrived in 1984, the time was ripe for the big step. He left the Montedison group after 16 years and I set up my own, with Rossi, 50 percent shareholders of something that didn’t exist. We started from a disused warehouse in Trivolzio, in the province of Pavia: we reached it by taking a dirt road. The caretaker’s house became the office building. Mine was in what had been the bedroom, Rossi worked in the kitchen, with white tiles on the walls. We hired a secretary, with a desk in the hall. We started in this way, between the incredulity of those who came to see where we had ended up and the possible industrial partners, even very structured companies. We called the Prochimica company and started producing intermediates. We focused on ketones, which we made with original synthesis.

Carlo Pizzocaro, at the helm of Fidia Rossi’s ability to synthesize and his flair for business of Pizzocaro found space in the market. The products worked and in 1987, with a lot of help from the banking system, Prochimica opened a second factory, this time in Mortara, also in the Pavia area. The take-off had taken place. Then, in the stormy nineties, the season of big acquisitions will come. At the beginning it was the Sir di Macherio, which became famous under the management of Nino Rovelli. It was 1996, Rovelli was no longer there and the company that had been the heart of the third Italian chemical pole behind Montedison and Eni, with 13,000 employees, was in serious difficulty. For us it was a huge dimensional leap, we change the world, the way we work, we went from craftsmanship to industry. Three years later, in ’99, Prochimica, which in the meantime had become P&R holding, from the initials of the shareholders’ surnames, acquired Fidia of Abano Terme, in the Padua area. Pizzocaro formed a consortium with Efibanca-Bnl (28 per cent) and with the previous property which belonged to the family of Ennio Arengi (30 per cent) and took over Riccardo Gallo’s five years of extraordinary administration, following the bankruptcy of 1993, when the company was overwhelmed by the fury of Tangentopoli and the turnover of Cronaxial, a drug on which also the Nobel Rita Levi Montalcini had worked, was practically zeroed. It was worth 85 percent of the group’s revenues. They called me from Padua, knowing my origins. It was a difficult acquisition. Our settlement proposal was rejected, we tried again and in the end the company was ours. We focused the production on hyaluronic acid, where today Fidia has over 1,100 patents, and we started again.

The mosaic Roberta Pizzocaro, at the helm of Olon The third important acquisition in 2003. Rossi in the meantime, seriously ill, passes away in 2001. I involve his son, Paolo, who I put in charge of Sir. We try the new balance for a couple of years and then we decide to continue together. In exchange for me, I rise to 51 percent of the group. We are in 2003, when we make our most important acquisition, from Montedison we buy Antibioticos. The group has two factories in Italy, the former Schiaparelli plants in Settimo Torinese; in Rodano, in the Milanese area, the factory that was first of Carlo Erba and then of Farmitalia: 400 thousand square meters which today also house the group’s headquarters. Pizzocaro pays Antibioticos one euro, but takes on 170 million debts. However, with this acquisition, the mosaic was composed. Antobioticos is cleaned up, the Spanish plant in Leon is sold and its name changes to Olon, a group that today unites eleven companies. Total dedication to work. I don’t have a boat – says Pizzocaro -: the profits are reinvested in the company.

time to think about governance. P&R is divided into three and there is one subholding, Fiore, named after his wife, Fiorella, married in 1968, who controls the majorities. Pizzocaro takes a step back in management. The business he is entrusted to Carlo, the eldest son, who guides Phidias. Roberta, second child, at the head of Olon, while Sir still led by Rossi. Together they closed 2020 with 882 million in turnover, which will be one billion by the end of the year. There are 4 thousand employees, plus 1,500 people in related industries.

the moment to look to the future, which for Pizzocaro passes through microbial fermentation. The Settimo and Capua factories, with an investment of one hundred million, are developing the alternative production of consumer products. Specifically, the milk protein, in the absence of the cow. A startup American, close to listing and in which Leonardo DiCaprio has also invested, has found in Olon the technological partner to obtain an ideal product for celiacs and highly sustainable: Olon’s milk reduces gaseous emissions and water consumption by 90 percent . The agreement with the startup American expects 2,500 tons of product in ’23. completely similar to cow’s milk – concludes Pizzocaro – and the production of Settimo Torinese is equivalent to the milk of 52 thousand cows. The green side of chemistry.

