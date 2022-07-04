Chemistry on screen and indifference in real life: the relationship between Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in the remembered film Notting Hill

A film well remembered by the romantics is nottinghill, also know as A place called Notting Hill 1999 feature film that was directed by Roger Michell, which starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

The story tells of the romance between Anna Scott, a very famous and empowered actress, and William Thacker, the owner of a bookstore who lived far from the spotlight of journalists.

The locations, the script and especially the chemistry of Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant were a fundamental part of this audiovisual work, however, it seems that the chemistry was only on the big screen, since in real life everything was very different, in this way this vivid love was transformed into a total indifference at the end of the scenes.

This was all prompted by an offhand comment from Grant, who said that Roberts had “a huge mouth” and that when he kissed her, he could hear the echo of her breathing. A gossip that reached the ears of the actress, is where the conflict would start. To avoid problems, both decided not to speak to each other during filming.

A time when Julia Roberts was the highest paid in Hollywood and also showed some celebrity attitudes, for example in Sleeping with the enemy She had to shoot a scene where she appeared in underwear and a t-shirt, so she asked the entire set team to also be in underwear so as not to be uncomfortable; another case was that Mary Reily, forced them to rewrite the script so that it can be seen more than John Malkovich, but the latter wanted the same, in the end the film had to be modified so that they share the least time together.

Also, Steven Spielberg assured that after collaborating in Hook She would never work with the actress again, later she herself recognized that the director of Jurassic Park was right and that she behaved like a spoiled girl.

In the case of Grant, what is known is that later he would not have problems with his companions, with Sandra Bullock they were rumored to have an affair, with Drew Barrymore they became very close friends and in the same vein Reneé Zellweger said that, “we get along very well and we still exchange long emails. Her in particular, at least 70 pages each… Interesting stuff, but pretty hard to figure out. She is a wonderful person.”

However, the question remains, if Hugh Grant will have told them some misplaced joke about his physique. On the other hand, in an interview with Collider, he talked about making a sequel to Notting Hillbut if it’s about divorce, wouldn’t it be better to leave it with a happy ending?