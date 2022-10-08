Chenoa shares an image and nobody believes that she is 23 years old: “It seems that you are 8” | Big Bang

It’s only been four months since Chenoa and Miguel Sánchez Encinas said ‘yes, I do’. Last June 17 will no longer be an ordinary day for the singer and the urologist. And it is that, after delaying their wedding up to twice, finally that day they made their dream come true.

A link they were on surrounded by their family, friends and some colleagues from the Operación Triunfo Academy. It was a long-awaited day that they became the undoubted protagonists of the summer.

But not only that, but the physical change that the singer has undergone in recent months has also led to several headlines. You just have to see his Instagram profile, which has become a reflection of the hard workouts he routinely does and the strict diet he is following and with which he managed to lose more than ten kilos.

In fact, it was a few days ago when he shared some images on his networks where he let us see her toned body with a top before going to the gym: “Send encouragement that today there is no desire”.

now chenoa has wanted to show that age is just a number to stand up to and that the best way to do this is to take care of yourself. The Argentine has shared a publication in her feed that has not left anyone indifferent.

He has done it with an image of when “he was 23 years old”. A nice memory in which he is seen with a “happy face” posing next to her birthday cake and in which she gives off a lot of tenderness.

rain of compliments

It could be one more post if it weren’t for It has been a surprise to relate that young lady with the age she was. “You look like Natalie Portman” or “You look the same” have been written Elena Furious Y lolita flowers respectively.

But it was not only the mother and daughter who were surprised by this face that gives off so much joy, but also her friend Gene Machado He has recognized that he has a “tutu face”. He has also been Lydia San Jose who has been shocked: “It seems that you are turning 13, impressive!”. Next to it, Woman Personal Trainershas also confessed that “it seems that you have 8”.

A shower of compliments in which even one of his followers has been able to understand “why at 45 it seems that you are 30, if at 23 it seemed that you were 11”, he wrote between laughs.