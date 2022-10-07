Chenoa shares with his followers a beautiful memory of his youth: “Here he turned 23 years old”

Who has not been nostalgic when he has searched in the trunk of memories and ended up meeting Photographs of the different stages of his life.

Chenoa She has been one of many who has wanted to return to her past. And that is why, in addition to collecting old photo albums, she has shared with his followers a very special image.

Taking advantage of Thursday to use the trend Throwback Thursday (TBT)which consists of uploading a photo of a special memory to the networks on this day of the week, the singer has published on his Instagram a snapshot of his 23rd birthday.

“happy face” write in the postwhere she can be seen posing smiling, accompanied by a cake with candles that mark the age that Argentina was turning at that time.

Both followers and friends and colleagues have commented on the publication of the jury of Your face is familiar to me, even some of them drawing similarities. “You look like Natalie Portman“, says Elena Furiase, to which her mother, Lolila, and Jandro agree that she is the same as now.

“It looks like you’re turning 13! Impressive”, assures the actress Lidia San José. Also the trainer María Rossich takes years away from her: “It seems that you have eight”.

Currently has 47 yearsso it is positive for her to be told that she is still the same, since that means that age does not seem to pass by her and that she continues with the same young face with which she became known in Triumph operation, where he was 26 years old.