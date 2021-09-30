Cher calls Meryl Streep: «Let’s do Mamma Mia together! 3 “

I want to do it, I want to do it, I want to do it. Cher does not stop repeating this mantra. Ever since someone put it into her head that yes, the third film by Oh Mama! it is a concrete possibility. But, first of all, he has to convince his great friend Meryl Streep. Because Cher’s dream is to duet with the divine of cinema.

Cher and the Abba

Since the producer of the film, Judy Craymer, revealed that she’d like to see Cher and Meryl Streep sing together to the tune of Slipping Through My Fingers of the Abba, the singer started her crusade. To achieve Oh Mama! 3.

“When do we start shooting?” Is the artist’s most frequent question. Who has become more passionate than ever to the music of the Swedish band after participating in the sequel in 2018 Oh Mama! Here we go again. Enough to release an entire album of Abba covers, entitled Dancing Queen.

The magic of cinema

Of course, to see Cher and Meryl sing together, the writers have to come up with something amazing. Because in the film saga, the first plays the mother of the second. Which is, unfortunately, passed away. But, as the producer says, everything is possible in the cinema. Cher now only has to convince her old friend Meryl to embark on another musical adventure. An undertaking, it seems, not so difficult …

The undertaking is not easy. Putting together a stellar cast like the one seen in the first two musicals is far from simple. But already Julie Walters, Lily James, Colin Firth And Amanda Seyfried have made it known that they would gladly return to play the role of Rosie, Young Woman, Harry and Sophie respectively. «I have always thought that Mamma Mia! should be a trilogy, ”says Craymer. Who is waiting to hear the new songs that Abba have said they want to release by the end of the year.

The special friendship of Cher and Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep and Cher have been friends for a lifetime. The two, in fact, met on the set of Silkwood (1983) in the early 80’s. The drama film, directed by Mike Nichols (it’s really cool: if you haven’t seen it, go get it!), won Cher the Golden Globe. He also gave her her first Oscar nomination, her fifth for Meryl (but she had won the second statuette for Sophie’s Choice the year before).

On paper it seemed like an impossible friendship. She didn’t believe it either, Cher. “I thought it would be like having an audience with the Pope,” the singer of the famous colleague said at the time. Instead, she immediately changed her mind. “On the first day on set, Meryl walked over, hugged me and said, ‘I’m so glad you’re here.’ It’s all about communicating, giving warmth and friendship, and has a great sense of humor ».



From the Oscar to Mamma Mia!

Four years after that first time, the two found themselves competing again for an Oscar. And Cher, with her interpretation in Bewitched by the moon, beat her friend Meryl. While in the audience, Streep was the first to jump for excitement when Paul Newman announced the winner, on stage the words of the singer were just for her. “I want to thank my friend Mary Louise Streep,” Cher said, using the full name of the divine. At the seventh nomination for Ironweed. “I feel so incredibly lucky to have made my first film with her, and now I’ve been nominated with her, and I feel so thankful.”

For years the two have been looking for a project to do together. Until the phone call for the sequel to Oh Mama! But bad luck (and the script) meant the two didn’t meet on screen. For this reason, perhaps, the time has come to remedy.

