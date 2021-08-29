Cher on the former Val Kilmer: “I loved him and still love him, no one like him”

Cher she went back to talking about her relationship with Val Kilmer, remembering to have loved him so much at the time and to continue to love him even now that they share a beautiful friendship.

Cher and Val Kilmer first met 40 years ago, at a party in 1981. In a recent article published by People, the American singer and actress described her feelings for the American actor at the time. “I’ve never met anyone like him. It’s maddening and hysterical. Exciting and fun, and it doesn’t do what others do. I don’t know how we managed to remain friends. We simply did it. We haven’t tried. We just were“.

Kilmer, in his memoir, claimed that he and Cher met at a birthday party hosted by Meryl Streep. “I saw Cher as a character out of the gossip. I wasn’t motivated to meet her, not out of snobbery but simply because I was sure we had nothing in common“. We remember that between the two there are 14 years of difference. In the end, the two ended up being more than friends.”I loved him and still love him“wrote Cher.”I just wrote him and said ‘Valus Maximus (nickname given to Val, ed), I’m sorry if I’ve done anything in the past to piss you off or hurt your feelings. I saw the documentary about you. I love the things that have pissed me off about you, the things that have made me hysterical, amazed, hurt. You are brave and exceedingly brilliant“.

In the documentary to which Cher refers, Val Kilmer recalled some crucial moments of his career. Among these, also what concerns Top Gun. The actor then spoke of his alleged rivalry with Tom Cruise, declaring: “It was fun to play the conflict between our characters, but in reality I always thought of Tom as a friend and we always supported each other.“In the documentary, the actor’s voice has been recreated using artificial intelligence. Kilmer has difficulty speaking due to treatments undertaken in 2014 to fight a throat cancer.