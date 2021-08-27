Cher on the former Val Kilmer: “I loved him and still love him, no one like him” (Thursday 26 August 2021) “I have never met nobody like him, “he said Cher to People, talking about the relationship with Val Kilmer, her ex-boyfriend and current friend. Cher she went back to talking about her relationship with Val Kilmer, remembering having loved him so much at the time and continuing to love him still now that they share a beautiful friendship. Cher and Val Kilmer they met for the first time forty years ago, at a party in 1981. In a recent article published by People, the American singer and actress described the feeling she felt at the time … Read on movieplayer

Advertising

Latest News from the network: Cher on

The Witches of Eastwick: the remake is coming

… based on‘homonymous novel by John Updike, will be re-proposed again in a remake produced by … The protagonists, the three witches, were played by Susan Sarandon, Cher and Michelle Pfeiffer …



‘The Witches of Eastwick’, the remake is in the works

… composed of Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and Jack Nicholson. Not easy. The witches of … One evening, unaware that they are witches, they fantasize together onideal man and here is the day …



Cher on the former Val Kilmer: “I loved him and still love him, no one like him” Movieplayer.it

Loading... Advertisements

Cher: “I was madly in love with Val Kilmer”

Cher rewinds the tape of her life and talks about her relationship with Val Kilmer again. The singer and actor dated in the 1980s, only to go their separate ways.



‘The Witches of Eastwick’, the remake is in the works

Warner Bros. entrusts the director and screenwriter Ninja Thyberg with the task of remaking the film with Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon and Jack Nicholson …

