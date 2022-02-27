Cher ‘waved SCISSORS at the assistant’ and Simon ‘didn’t care’: X Factor worker reveals the show’s darkest secrets

A FORMER stylist from The X Factor has spoken of the “dark misogyny” that was rampant on the talent show in its heyday, claiming that all the women on it were seen as expendable.

Grace Woodward, 46, was the fashion director for the hit ITV series in 2010, the year 14 million viewers watched Simon Cowell launch One Direction superstars Matt Cardle and Rebecca Ferguson.

6

This month it emerged that Simon and the entertainment company Syco have been hit by legal claims from former contestants who say they did not receive adequate attention on the show.

And lifting the lid on the show’s secrets, Grace recounted how she watched the show’s female stars, including whistleblower Katie Waissel, struggle under pressure.

Meanwhile, she claimed many male contestants felt untouchable and said she was taken aback when One Direction’s Liam Payne asked her to come and sit on his lap backstage.

She said: “Every woman on that show was expendable, and that was implicit in everything.

“I felt that everyone who participated was exploited for financial gain. But what I saw over and over again was the women having a hard time, fighting for their places, while the men did what they wanted.

“Liam was 17 years old at the time. Towards the end of the show he asked me to sit on his lap.

“That kind of behavior was part of the culture of the show, so presumably I would have considered it normal.

“One Direction was seen as untouchable. But the same did not happen with the female contestants. I saw them fight one by one.”

Grace recounted how hopeful Cher Lloyd, then only 16, became so stressed that during a dress fitting she aggressively waved scissors at a colleague. Despite the incident, she performed on Saturday’s live show as planned.

Rebecca, the show’s finalist, who has spoken about the damage she has suffered since participating, was also a concern as she became increasingly withdrawn behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Katie, who had a record deal when she was persuaded to audition, struggled with the feeling that she had been let down.

Grace said: “The contestants were under a lot of pressure, and for me the show was like a circus. It was chaos, I think deliberately, because it made it so much more explosive.

“Cher seemed very fragile when she appeared on the show, but she had no help or support.

“She felt like she was constantly fighting, fighting for her dream, and she got more and more nervous.

“In the final weeks of the show, she was so upset about an outfit that she aggressively waved scissors at one of my assistants. But there was no set protocol for when something like this happened.

“No one came to sit her down to talk to her, or to advise her, because there was nothing in the place. I felt very sorry for her.

“Whatever appeared on screen, the contestants had no mentors: the judges were only with them when the cameras were rolling. The runners looked after them most of the time.

“I was worried about Rebecca because she was calm anyway, but as the weeks went by she became calmer. She was away from her children and I could see that she was struggling.

“Katie already had a record deal when she agreed to be on the show and was disappointed when fans criticized her.

“During one show, she told Simon, ‘This is not what I planned,’ and I thought that said it all. I only saw Simon talk to the contestants when they were on camera or on stage.

“His attitude seemed to be divide and rule. He wanted everyone to fight each other for his good opinion, instead of supporting each other. And the same thing happened with the judges.

‘CREATED A LOT OF TENSION’

Grace said she saw judges Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue in tears as they struggled with the pressure.

And he revealed that he had a fight with Cheryl when they clashed over her costume for Rebecca.

She said: “Cheryl always seemed quite vulnerable. And Simon, though they seemed close, seemed to pit her against Dannii. Everyone knew there was some history there.

“She also seemed volatile. Her mask was on, but then it slipped off and you could see there was real sensitivity underneath it. In the second week we had a pretty heated disagreement before the show.

“It was Cheryl, Rebecca and I in a hallway at Wembley Studios.

“Cheryl told me that the costume wasn’t right because Rebecca needed to look ugly and innocent, and we were going back and forth.

“It created a lot of tension from that moment on. But I always thought it was because of the pressure that Cheryl was under in her role. She was singing for dinner as much as the rest of us.

“He had to present his artists in the right way when he wasn’t an agent or manager. The same was true of Dannii. During the series I remember seeing both of them crying.

“You just have to look at how many times the judges changed during the show’s history to see that their places on that panel weren’t so secure.”

During the series, Grace enjoyed a romance with eventual winner Matt Cardle.

She recounted how it happened after the wannabe spent a night in her London flat after turning up in her neighborhood unannounced.

And though she escaped without reproach and dated the show’s dancer Sarah Robinson, Grace said she felt slighted by the show’s production team and executives for the rest of the series.

She said: “To this day, I don’t know how it became public when all that happened was that Matt stayed in my apartment once. I’ve even wondered if I was set up because of the way it happened.

“Things at that time became difficult for me. I felt like I was embarrassed on a daily basis. I can remember Simon stopping me in the hallway and saying, ‘You’ve changed.’ It was a really weird moment, because that was it, he didn’t say anything else.

He didn’t care enough to talk to me about it properly.

“Then two of the executives came up to me and yelled, ‘This ends now.’ It was really unfair because there was nothing to finish.

“We weren’t in a relationship, we hadn’t even dated, but they didn’t care about that.

“No one ever asked me my side of the story or if I was okay about it. I was deeply ashamed and felt that it was all my fault, when in reality I did nothing wrong.

“I still feel deeply ashamed today. But as far as I know, there were no repercussions for Matt. Days later they told me that he was dating one of the dancers. The attitude there was, ‘Boys will always be boys.’

“Weeks later, Matt had a bad week on the show and blamed illness for his poor performance, but I was told that one night he had been partying into the wee hours with a member of the Syco staff.

“But that was not a problem. I told Simon long before the show. But still he let him act.

“He gave her a bit of a shock in his comments, but that was the end of the matter. If she had been one of the girls, I think they would have had to pay a much higher price.”

Grace added: “After the story that Matt and I had an affair, the way some of the other men involved in the show treated me changed. That’s when Liam started paying more attention to me.

“When he asked me to sit on his lap, he was cheerful. But how many normal 17-year-olds would ask that of someone who works with them in a professional capacity? But nobody said a word.

“It was always apparent to me that the One Direction boys were treated differently. They stood out from the rest from the start.

“Unlike the other acts, who shared the styling team, they always had the same stylist. And all the clothes for the show had to be obsessively pre-approved.”

“They were the first to get their own rooms when they became available. So it’s no surprise that they’ve never seemed as vulnerable as the other teens.”

‘MY SHAME ALMOST DESTROYED ME’

After the show ended in December, Grace was asked to return for the 2011 series.

He told the bosses that he would sign up only if they paid him a higher rate, which they refused.

Weeks later, she was shocked when it was falsely reported that she had been fired from the show.

And he recounted how the fallout from the reports irrevocably damaged his reputation and ended his career. He suffered a nervous breakdown and even attempted suicide.

Grace, a campaigner for Women’s Aid, said: “After that I appeared in yet another series of Britain’s Next Top Model, but I wasn’t the same person. I felt traumatized, and have felt that way for ten years.

“The X Factor might be gone now, but I am speaking out because I am concerned that the misogynistic and exploitative culture has been transformed rather than gone.

“It has taken me a long time to get to this point to be able to talk about this. But I want to, because if people, especially women, don’t talk about how they’re treated, it becomes normal.

“My shame almost destroyed me. She wasn’t a weak person when I signed up for the show, she was a strong woman at the height of my career. But the show was a vortex, a black hole.

“My experience on it broke me and left my career in tatters. And I wasn’t ready for that. Nobody warned me. I wish to this day I had never gone on the show.

“So I want to give that warning now. No one should have to accept their boundaries being crossed or compromised for a job.”

An X Factor spokesperson called the allegations baseless, saying: “The well-being of everyone involved in any of our shows is paramount.

“We have comprehensive and robust duty of care protocols in place to provide support to anyone who may need it, including psychologists available to provide expert opinion.

“If we learn of any concerns, we treat the issue seriously and investigate immediately.”

6

6

6