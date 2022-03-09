Chernobyl generators have a reserve of 48 hours, according to Kuleba

The electricity generators that supply the Chernobyl nuclear power plant have a reserve capacity of about 48 hours and, after that time, their cooling systems will stop, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymitro Kuleba warned today.

The top diplomatic official of Ukraine warned about the dangerous situation of the old plant which, according to the electrical operator that supplies it, has been “completely without electricity” due to the Russian occupation, which could cause radioactive leaks.

“The diesel standby generators have a capacity of 48 hours to power the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. After that, the spent nuclear fuel storage facility’s cooling systems will shut down, making radiation leaks imminent,” Kuleba said in a Twitter message.

“The barbaric war of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin endangers the whole of Europe. They must stop it immediately! ”, added the person in charge of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba said the only power grid supplying the nuclear power plant and all its nuclear facilities occupied by the Russian military is damaged.

The plant “lost all power supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand that Russia cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply,” he insisted.

Prior to these statements, the Ukrenergo National Energy Company, which manages Chernobyl, assured that the plant had been left without electricity due to attacks by Russian troops.

“As a result of the hostile actions of the Russian occupiers, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was completely without electricity,” the Ukrainian operator said in a Telegram message collected by the Ukrinform agency.

The Russian authorities reported today that they have taken control of the Ukrainian atomic power plants in Chernobyl and Zaporinyia, to “prevent nationalist formations and other Ukrainian terrorist organizations, and also foreign mercenaries, from taking advantage of the situation to carry out nuclear provocations,” according to declared the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zajárova.

Already this Tuesday, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) -the UN nuclear agency-, Rafael Grossi, was very concerned about the situation of stress and fatigue of the staff that attends this old facility, which does not it has rotated since February 24, when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Previously, the Ukrainian regulator had informed the IAEA that the 210 technicians and guards who have been working there since Russian forces took control almost two weeks ago have not been able to rotate and “their situation is getting worse.”

The former nuclear power plant, located in an exclusion zone due to radioactivity from the 1986 accident, includes decommissioned reactors as well as radioactive waste facilities.

This story was originally published on March 9, 2022 8:53 a.m.