Chernobyl in Guanajuato: In Central Chemistry they left a hill with thousands of tons of toxins

León, Gto.- At the beginning of the rainy season, neighbors surrounding what remains of Central Chemistry of Mexico ask the authorities to remove the hill of 196 thousand tons of hexavalent chromium which causes respiratory diseases and cancer. “To date, the majority of neighbors suffer from cancer, especially children and older adults”Erica said.

On a tour of the Mexican Editorial Organization to what was Central Chemistry in San Francisco del Rincón, it was observed that is vandalizedeven dismantled. The water stored in the facilities has a yellow and dark color almost reaching black; the stones are the same color and there is a bit of vegetation around them and the installations are painted with graffiti.

Inhabitants of Puerta del CerroBuenavista and San Roque del Monte they commented that since the closure of the company they only dismantled it and forgot the chrome hill that is in the open air on Eco Boulevard León-San Francisco del Rincón.





Due to this abandonment, every rainy season the inhabitants of Puerta del Cerro, Buenavista, La Venta, El Nacimiento, La Mora, San Roque del Monte, Puerta de San Germán, La Estancia and el Ramillete suffer from respiratory diseases as they ensure that bad odors are given offnot to mention that they already suffer from ravages such as cancer, hair loss and skin rash.





According to the US National Cancer Institute, exposure to chromium is linked to an increased risk of lung cancer and cancers of the paranasal sinus and nasal cavity. For its part, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment has pointed out that studies show that hexavalent chromium in water (such as that which is transmitted to the water table each rainy season) can cause an increased risk of cancer. of the stomach and reproductive damage.

Unattended Federal Provisions

For 4 years, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) –on April 20, 2018– through a statement, reported that Química Central would be awarded a fine of $33 million 396 thousand 247.57 pesos, Besides that should remove the thousands of tons of hazardous waste left on the site.





“In the place there are still 196,000 tons (a mountain) waste with hexavalent chromium without treatment and/or confinement,” said Profepa more than four years ago. And they are still there.





In this regard, the Secretary of Environment and Territorial Planning of the state of Guanajuato, Marisa Ortiz-Mantilla commented exclusively for the Mexican Editorial Organization that “Since it is hazardous waste, it is the Federation that has to enter to solve it as such and the state government has not ‘taken its finger off the line’”. The official stressed that a few days ago she spoke again on the subject with the Undersecretary of Development and Environmental Regulations of the Federal Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (Semarnat). Alonso Jimenez Reyes, who assured him that the unit in his charge will deal with the issue and that soon “He will look for it to coordinate actions in this regard.”





the teacher Central Chemistry closed on June 4, 2014 for various irregularities, including open-air hazardous waste storage without the safety conditions established by the General Law for the Prevention and Comprehensive Management of Waste (LGPGIR).

Federal inspectors visited the plant from April 8 to 11, 2014and observed that the company did not comply with all the obligations for the treatment and/or final disposal of more than 104 thousand tons of hazardous waste with hexavalent chromium or alumina that have been sent for treatment to the company Arges Ambiental de México SA de CV





The closure was conditional on compliance with various measures ordered by Profepa as the removal of all the tons of hazardous waste that had been improperly deposited for many years,

The authority reported at the time that “two environmental liabilities were found generated over decades by the accumulation of hazardous waste with hexavalent chromium of around 300,000 tons of toxic waste located inside the company’s facilities; and the second of 40,000 tons that were illegally buried in the railway right-of-way, 1.5 kilometers from the plant.”

“It is important to mention that in addition to the total temporary closureCentral Chemistry must remove the 300,000 tons of hazardous wasteand carry out a characterization study of the sites where the environmental liabilities are found to identify if the soils are contaminated”, commented Profepa in its 2014 statement.

“The Chernobyl of Guanajuato”

The also known “Chernobyl of Guanajuato”, engaged in the manufacture of basic chemicals (basic chromium sulfate, liquid and solid and sodium dichromate), mainly for the leather-footwear sector and for agriculture, this according to a former employee of Central Chemistry.

“They took what was worth and left us the danger”said a former worker when questioned about the dismantling of the facility, “The company bosses themselves began to take everything, except the chrome”he talked.

He recalled that as a security guard every time he entered the facilities he had to wear protective equipment such as boots, masks and a helmet, especially when going to the chrome mountain.

Chrome corrodes doors, windows and lungs

“Until now, chrome continues to affect us in the communities near Core Chemistry the iron of doors and windows are eaten away despite the fact that they are constantly maintained”, he pointed out.

“In San Roque there is a bridge that does not have much and is already being drilled, imagine if that does with the metal what it will not do with the lungs,” he said.

On the other hand, they continue looting and extracting material mainly sheet with the purpose of being sold in recyclers of León and San Francisco del Rincónwithout knowing how toxic the material may be.

“Young people don’t know how dangerous it is to enter that place, especially touching a stonethe majority who steal are from Central America traveling on the trainthat’s why they put guards, and all the wiring was removed, “concluded Ana, a resident of Buenavista.

On June 21, 2021, the Environmental Commission of the Congress of Guanajuato approved the opinion of the point of agreement to urge the heads of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Federal Protection Agency to the Environment so that they carry out the necessary actions to remove the toxic residues that are still found in the facilities of the Central Chemical company.

The legislators demanded that the site and the geographical area where said company is located be remediated.. However, to date no progress has been made in this regard and the area continues to be vandalized more than eight years after its closure. (With information from Efrén García).