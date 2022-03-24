Chernobyl radiation is overcome by a nuclear coffin – More Regions – International

In the middle of the Pacific Ocean, between Hawaii and the Philippines, are the small Marshall Islands. This young nation, made up of various atolls such as Enetewak, Bikini and Wotho, only became independent from the United States in 1990 and is one of the places on Earth with the most radiation.

When it was still part of the North American colonies, the US Army carried out dozens of nuclear tests on the islands and atolls of this country. The detonation of ‘Castle Bravo’, a hydrogen bomb 1,000 times more powerful than the one that fell on Hiroshima, turned Runit (part of Enetewak) into a nuclear graveyard, in which the dome of Runit lies.

A was created concrete dome to try to deal with radioactive debris of the 67 controlled detonations of nuclear and thermonuclear bombs that rendered Runit uninhabitable. However, studies from Columbia University have shown that radiation levels in some parts of the Marshall Islands are still higher than in Chernobyl and Fukushima.

under US control

Colonization did not end for the whole world in 1810, when the countries of Gran Colombia became independent from the Spanish Crown. Some of the youngest nations on the planet are South Sudan, founded only in 2011, or former Soviet nations like Ukraine and Belarus, which were only founded in 1991 with the fall of the Soviet Union.

The purpose of the United States on these islands it controlled was to test launches of the weapons they developed, as far away from other human beings as possible, and to demonstrate that they were still advancing their military capabilities relative to the Soviet Union.

(You may be interested: Why my father gave away his three children to the North Korean government).

In 2019, the President of the Marshall Islands, Hilda Heine, alerted the United Nations that Runit’s dome was not being effective and radioactive leaks were taking place in the seas surrounding the island.

Hilda Heine was president until 2020 when she was succeeded by David Kabua.

The British broadcaster ‘BBC’ reported at the time that Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, declared that “the consequences (of the nuclear tests) have been quite dramatic, in relation to health, in relation to the poisoning of the waters in some areas.

(Recommended reading: 16 years!: the story of the longest hunger strike in the world).

Guterres also acknowledged, according to information collected by the ‘AFP’ agency, that it is still necessary to establish some method of reparation for the former inhabitants of the atoll.



This type of geographic formation is made up of ring-shaped coral reefs that surround volcanic islands.

Nuclear tests and their aftermath

In this image you can see one of the detonations made in the Bikini Atoll of the Marshall Islands in 1954. Photo: United States Department of Defense

After the 67 tests carried out by the US Armed Forces, towards the end of the 1970s, around 4,000 soldiers spent three years collecting the nuclear ruins and waste.

They detonated an 18-kiloton hydrogen bomb in the so-called ‘Cactus’ test, which they then had to cover with the concrete dome. This comprises 73,000 cubic meters and should protect against radioactive leaks of plutonium-239, one of the most toxic substances in existence.

When they did the nuclear tests, four of the 40 islands were completely wiped off the map, according to ‘BBC’ reports.

(Keep reading: The abhorrent kidnapping and murder of a young woman at the hands of 100 people).

In Enetewak -an atoll where the weapons tests were carried out-, the Runit dome is located, only four of the islands are inhabitable, according to reports from the Australian broadcaster ‘ABC’.

The detonation that led to the construction of the dome has been the most powerful that the United States has triggered.

In addition, in the coverage carried out by the Australian medium Bikini and Enetewak residents were shown to have been forced to feed on canned food solely because of the high levels of radiation in the waters around the Marshall Islands, which render the fish, fruits and vegetables that could be grown in them inedible.

When Hilda Heine, president of this small Pacific nation until 2020, reported leaks in the Runit dome, it was also acknowledged that the construction of the concrete coffin was intended as a temporary solution.

(Before you go: The country where asking people for their age is a must.)

According to the ‘BBC’, the US government scrapped the idea of ​​sealing the bottom of the dome because it would have been too costly.

Although there have been no new alerts on radiation levels in the Marshall Islands, there is still no permanent solution to prevent further leaks.

In other news

-If a nuclear power plant explodes, can it be compared to an atomic bomb?

-Children who survived four weeks lost in the Amazon

-Why are Hiroshima and Nagasaki habitable and Chernobyl not?

-Six wars that were unleashed for ‘absurd’ reasons

-The history of the castle of Bochica, the house of Salto del Tequendama

Trends WEATHER