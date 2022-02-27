Chernobyl radiation levels increased 20 times after fighting in the area

On Thursday, February 24, the Chernobyl facility was the scene of heavy fighting. Photo: OLEG PETRASYUK

On Thursday, February 24, Chernobyla city located north of Ukraine, was the scene of heavy fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian military. That same day, Russian forces took control of the nuclear power plant and held the staff hostage.

The transit of Russian heavy military vehicles on the contaminated soil in the area could have altered the radiation levels in this area. This has been recorded by data from the automated radiation monitoring system of the exclusion zone of Chernobyl.

Data from this observatory have shown that the gamma radiation has increased twenty times above the usual levels in several of the observation points According to the officials of the ukrainian nuclear agencybeing one of the most radioactive areas in the world, much of the area has been closed since the collapse of the nuclear power plant in 1986.

At that time, two huge explosions were recorded inside the plant reactor that covered nearly 1,000 square miles with radioactive dust and reactor fragments. “Following an assessment, the plant was closed and the area was deemed uninhabitable by humans for the next 24,000 years,” officials said.

Claire Corkhill, Professor of Nuclear Material Degradation at the University of Sheffield in the UK, wrote on his Twitter account that gamma radiation around the plant "seems to have increased about 20 times compared to a few days ago. But, caution should be exercised not to misinterpret these data at this stage."

The concern now is that such intense fighting could release the radioactive. However, Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, noted that “radiation around the plant was within normal levels and that Russian forces were working with personnel at the facility to ensure the safety of the area.”

According to Corkhill, "the highly radioactive inside the reactor Chernobyl it is buried deep beneath the missing plant and is unlikely to be released unless the reactor is directly targeted." Several experts consulted by BBC Mundo told the British media that "they believe that the levels of radioactivity they should decline again in the next few days."