Chernobyl, “so they prepare for war against the Russians”. The shocking operations of the Ukrainian military – Libero Quotidiano





In Ukraine, in the ghost town of Pripyat, where the workers of the nuclear power plant lived in Chernobythere, uninhabited for 35 years, there are soldiers and gunshots. Here we are preparing for war. We practice. He trains us. In 1986, reactor number 4 exploded and even now the radiation trills the dosimeter. The area is off-limits to humans but yesterday, February 4, two ministers, accompanied by the deputy ministers and guests of the G7 powers, landed by helicopter from Kiev, reports The Republic“they showed to the cameras how to shoot with RPGs “.





It is a mega simulation of war between the abandoned and dilapidated buildings of Pripyat, where 55 thousand people once lived. Here now we shoot. “We came here because there are perfect conditions to simulate an attack to an urban center, and the response of the forces of our National Guard “, explains the Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister, Akopian Meri Andranikivnana. After all, there is no better place: nobody can get hurt here. There are no people but there are buildings, avenues, houses, gardens, schools. It is a real city even if it looks like a ghost.





“But what good will all this military spectacle in favor of cameras and G7 envoys?” Asks the journalist. Are the Russians really expected to attack the country? “An attack is not imminent”, assures the Minister of Defense, Alexei Reznikov. “But we must be ready “. And in Chernobyl we are preparing.



