Cherry Audio DreamSynth DS-1, original with classic flavor

Cherry-Audio, creator of the Voltage Modular software environment, has been releasing plugin recreations of various renowned keyboards for some time now. Now they dare own designwhich in its combination of elements already known point out good manners. Therefore, it is original in that it does not clone anyone, but with a profound classic flavor in its functions and possibilities, which the brand itself links to the moment of the prodigious decade of synths. Those 80s of the last century in which countless ideas materialized in electronic instruments in a much more pleasant succession of waves but just as insistent as the one that the famous Covid has brought us.

Cherry Audio speaks of models like the Ensoniq ESQ-1, the Kawai K-series, or the Sequential Prophet VS as inspiration for this DS-1. Synthesizers in which, due to the technologies available at the time, more and more capable digital oscillators were combined with analog filters (they were then still expensive to solve digitally).

Dream Synth DS-1 cherryaudio.com

Logically, we are talking here about an entirely digital plugin, but with the experience accumulated by the brand creating different analog models from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

It has 430 waveforms to feed its 3 oscillators, and that go through waves of analog synths, others recorded from instruments, small loops and various transients and ‘single shot’ type sounds. Each oscillator can combine two waveforms into a modulable mix under any one of multiple controls, offering variety right out of the oscillator block. In the end, there are 6 waves in play simultaneously, which leads easily, if desired, to the field of what was once called ‘synthesis vector‘. It is also a mixture stereo since the oscillators can be combined in different pan positions, modulable of course.

The filters they are multimode and resonant, but also stereo, essential to maintain that stereo route that is so appreciated and that is forgotten in many ‘retro’ designs. These filters are based on the Oberheim-type design and offer 12dB/octave rolloff.

But also, the synth section with its 16-voice polyphony is combined with another type string machine. This section is polyphonic (16 voices) and not paraphonic: the volume of each of the voices follows its own envelope. Use in layer or split with respect to the synthesizer is allowed, each one with its effects, selectable from a wide palette.

Is good generous supply of LFOs, with three main and free to be used as modulators, and another three associated with each of the oscillators. By comparison, the presence of only two envelopes.

From the start it comes with more than 1000 factory sounds ready to use, even taking advantage of MPE (MIDI Polyphonic Expression) type control systems. The price during the launch campaign is 39 US dollars.

More information | cherryaudio.com