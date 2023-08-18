Cherry Coke Lips: The Latest TikTok Makeup Trend

Social networks, along with the growing influence of Y2K which has established its foothold in hairstyles, clothing and makeup, have provided the origin of various styles. to complete -And, friend, those we have left-. So… hebemus “Cherry Coke Lips”!

Inspired by the effect you get when you eat a Cherry Cola lollipop, This makeup trend seeks to recreate that same reddish-brown hue on the lips and accentuate them.

From Hailey Bieber to Bad Gyal to Rosalia to Kylie Jenner. The celebrities who are most popular on social networks have already warned us that this season is ours It won’t be red lipstick.

Now… how do you recreate this? What are the requirements you need to follow in order to get results if you have a heart attack? We understand you have more questions than answers, so here’s the vanity article to rescue you. Watch out!

1. Pre-Care: Nothing Like Moisturizing

Having a good foundation is as important as having a good roof, so make sure your lips are well hydrated before applying any product. To do this, you can gently exfoliate them to remove any loose skin and apply a mask like Laneige’s Viral Lip Sleeping Mask (though for us it’s a day and night staple).

Laneige via Sephora , Price: €24.99

2. To deline: with the precision of a Picasso!

Now Yes, The First Step—It’s Official—To Achieve Cherry Coke Lips Outline lips with a creamy-finish pencil in a brown or deep garnet tone and blend them into a gradient to generate volume à la “lip injection.”,

To enhance the trend and give it a more natural look, we at Oneidad recommend controlling the intensity of the tone so you feel comfortable. Friends, following trends is great, but feeling comfortable is the best trend – and one that will never go out of style!-. Remember this

Charlotte Tilbury , Price: €25

3. Glitter: Magic in Your Hands

auction comes, because without gloss it to complete There is no “boss” left – or bosses, as you like -. Thus, to achieve the effect of “cherry coke lips”, lipstick or lip gloss with a glossy or slightly juicy finish is usually applied.

With the innovative Fat Oil Lip Oil in the shade NYX Newsfeed, you’ll not only achieve that cherry finish with shine that characterizes the trend, but you’ll also highlight the Garnet Eyeliner, achieving a sheer gradient effect, on your Will give extra to the lips. Up to 12 hours of hydration and exceptional shine. Without a doubt, this will be the best ally of your Cherry Coke Lips.



NYX via Primor. Price: €8.95

Now yes, ready to dazzle?

Sarah Bosch: @sarebosh

Images: Courtesy of Firms

