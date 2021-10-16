Cherry, Robert Downey Jr. talks about the movie with Tom Holland

Cherry is the new film with L’ actor British ( PHOTO ), a great protagonist of the seventh art with productions that have conquered the box office internationally. A few hours ago Robert Downey Jr. he spoke out on the film, lavishing great compliments on his colleague, as reported by the magazine Cinemablend.

Cherry: the statements of Robert Downey Jr.

Cherry, released the trailer of the film with Tom Holland

Anthony And Joe Russo they found on the set Tom Holland after the great successes received in recent years, the duo directed the actor, class 1991, in the role of Nico Walker for the film based on the autobiographical novel of the same name that traces his history: from army doctor to bank robber.

In the past few hours Cinemablend reported Robert Downey Jr.’s statements regarding the film making its big screen debut on February 26 come on Apple TV the March 12.

The actor, class 1965, spoke in a panel expressing great enthusiasm for the film, these are his statements: “Honestly, this is one of those films, Tom, boys, girls, that you will want to see every time, wherever it is, you will want to see it again”.

Robert Downey Jr. (PHOTO) then added: “It’s the biggest compliment I can give to a film work that deserves to be seen several times “.