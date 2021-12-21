Chery launches Omoda 5, the new Chinese SUV for Europe

The number of Chinese car manufacturers planning to enter the European market, most of which are already part of it, is getting higher every day. Among the latest brands to join this sizable group, Chery now appears, with its new SUV for Europe.

Is called Standard 5, the House has already released images and data, and it was presented a few weeks ago at the Guangzhou Motor Show. It is specifically an electrified crossover, which will begin to be marketed between 2022 and 2023 starting from South America, Australia and other Asian countries, as well as us, in Europe. Omoda 5 will arrive in Italy in 2023 as the first ever model of Chery.

The House has proposed its first car that embodies the innovative new generation design concept, ART IN MOTION. Omoda 5 attracted a great deal of attention from the global media, which reported the winning features of the SUV and Chery’s cutting-edge design, meant for the futuristic car.

The innovative ART IN MOTION design concept brings thedynamic appearance of the SUV, the boundless front view, the taut and sporty lines and the integrated spoiler; the car also shows very thin headlights and a very large honeycomb front grille, called Diamond Matrix. The interior features a 10.25-inch dual display and raised center console, sport-style seats with integrated headrests. Excellent color combinations, made in detail, which reflect the same of the two-tone bodywork.

The unique style of Omoda 5 (yet another Chinese SUV to arrive in Europe) was highly regarded, a concept of impressive, attractive and competitive futuristic design, which represents the highest level in China and accurately captures the preferences of fashionable young people. The release of the images of the SUV on major social networks sparked a wide range of discussions about the futuristic car and gave rise to high expectations for this model.

The House plans to offer a unique driving experience to global consumers. Omoda 5 is based on a modular platform designed to overcome the homologation and crash test standards that are becoming more and more stringent today, and which allows you to use endothermic and electric powertrains front or all-wheel drive. In Asia it seems that the car will be launched in the four-cylinder 1.6 turbo version with around 200 HP, in Europe (where Chinese SUVs have been having great success for some time) it is still not known which electrified models will arrive.