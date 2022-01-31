Cheslie Kryst, former Miss America 2019 died: she was 30 years old – Corriere.it

The tragedy in midtown Manhattan. The last post on Instagram, before taking his own life: “May this day bring you rest and peace”

She died on Sunday, at the age of 30, Cheslie Kryst, elected Miss America in 2019. According to initial investigations, the woman of African American origin would have thrown herself from the roof of the Manhattan building where she lived. Graduated in Law and with a master’s degree from Wake Forest University, worked as a lawyer in North Carolina before hitting the beauty pageant scene. In 2020 she became a TV presenter. In a note found in his apartment, Kryst stated that he left all his belongings to his mother without explaining the reason for his action. A few hours before his death he had published on Instagram a photograph of him with the inscription: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

The family confirmed the woman’s disappearance in a statement, as reported by the Bbc: «Its great light has inspired many people around the world with its beauty and its strength … He embodied love and served others, as a lawyer, as Miss USA or as a host of EXTRA (American newsmagazine distributed by Warner Bros, ed), but above all as a daughter, sister, mentor or colleague. We know that his teaching will survive ».

And also the drafting of Extra Kryst recalled with a message on Instagram: «Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not only a vital part of our show, but also a part of our television family. Our deepest condolences to all his family and friends ”, recalling how the news touched the entire staff.