Cheslie Kryst sent a goodbye message to her mom before committing suicide | Famous

Cheslie Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, has released the heartbreaking farewell message her daughter sent her before taking her own life.

Simpkins attended the ‘Red Table Talk’ show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, and revealed that she received a text from the late Miss USA while she was in her exercise class.

“I was going to call her on the way home and when I looked at my phone I noticed there was a text from her. The first thing she wrote was: ‘First, I’m sorry. By the time you get this I will no longer be alive. And it makes me even sadder to write this because I know it’s going to hurt you the most,'” April recounted.

Cheslie Kryst, 30, jumped from the 29th floor of a skyscraper in New York. According to her mother, she sent him her message knowing that she would be busy and that she would not be able to intervene to save her.

Simpkins assured Pinkett Smith that he did not finish reading the message at that point, preferring instead to go immediately home, where he called the police and booked a flight to New York City. Later, he received a call from the authorities when he was already on the plane and they informed him that his daughter was dead.

Cheslie Kryst told her mother how she felt before she killed herself

Without specifying when she did it, April Simpkins indicated that she reread the last text message that her daughter sent her, in which she revealed what she was feeling.

“I love you mom, and you are my best friend, and the person I have lived for for years. I wish I could stay with you, but I can no longer bear the crushing weight of persistence, sadness, hopelessness, and loneliness.”

“I have never told you these feelings because I didn’t want you to worry, and because I hoped they would change eventually, but now I know they never will. They follow me through every achievement, every success, every family gathering, every friendly dinner,” she continues.

“I cry almost every day, as if I were in mourning. I have wished for death for years. And I know you would want to know and want to help, but I haven’t wanted to share this weight with anyone.”

In the message, the former beauty queen also thanked her mother for being there for her “in some of my lonely moments”, making her feel “that you love me” and for having cared for her all the time.

“I love you more than anyone I have ever met. You have done nothing wrong, you have done everything right,” Cheslie wrote at the end of his message.

Simpkins admitted that while he is “trying to come to terms with” the pain of his daughter’s death, he doesn’t know if he will ever get over it.

Cheslie Kryst suffered from depression and previously tried to commit suicide

Simpkins told Pinkett Smith that her daughter started showing signs of depression in her 20s, but “didn’t know the severity” of it, so she thought “maybe it’s just stress.”