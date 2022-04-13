Chespirito’s old ‘joke’ causes rejection on social networks

Mexico City.- An old video of an episode of Doctor Chapatín, one of the characters played by the remembered Mexican actor Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as ‘Chespirito’, has caused rejection on social networks, for being a pedophile ‘joke’.

The video was shared by the user ‘0hjust’ on TikTok three days ago and already exceeds 500,000 views. The material was accompanied by a message: “Incredible that there are people who would like this humor to be accepted today.”

In the video you can see Doctor Chapatín, accompanied by the actors María Antonieta de las Nieves, Ramón Valdés and Rubén Aguirre, who are best known for playing Chilindrina, Don Ramón and Professor Jirafales in El Chavo del 8, a series of Gomez Bolaños television.

In the scene, De las Nieves reads: “He makes women fall in love regardless of the age difference. Would he be able to marry a 28-year-old woman?” Immediately, Doctor Chapatín replies: “I prefer two of 14”.

But the ‘joke’ does not end there, since the tone continues to increase. De las Nieves takes the floor again and comments that a telegram arrived, in which they accuse Dr. Chapatín of “falling in love with underage girls.” He replies that it is false and asks who signs that telegram, to which the actress says that it is “a 12-year-old girl.” Immediately comes the reply from her scene partner: “Didn’t you send her photograph?” .

“Was it funny to my grandparents?”

“It was wrong before and it’s wrong now, that nobody said anything is different,” is one of the comments that can be read in the TikTok video.

Meanwhile, another person asks: “This was funny for my grandparents?”.

“Here I do say lousy humor, I do not approve,” another user commented.

However, there are those who justified the performance, pointing out that it was another time.

“It is not that you want to accept that humor, but many want to point out and punish things that have already happened, with the context and knowledge of the present,” said one user.

Along the same lines, another person wrote: “Judging the past with the eyes of the present.”