At a recent international medical convention, stress was defined as a “world epidemic”. A real disease that affects 7 out of 10 adults on the planet according to the latest statistics. With even higher peaks in the most industrialized countries, such as Italy. Stress that can strike at work, giving rise to occupational diseases, but also in the family and loved ones. We could also link it to the many marriages that fail and that see at least one of the two partners end up under analysis because of the stress. A silent disease, terrible and to be treated as soon as possible, as doctors remember, before it can even become a nervous breakdown and depression. Chest pain combined with anxiety and shortness of breath are therefore symptoms not to be underestimated, but to be reported immediately to our doctor. Beware, however, that the sense of anxiety, combined with other symptoms could denote the arrival of a very dangerous health event.

Heart attacks are also on the rise in women

For too many years we have thought about the cliché of heart attacks mainly related to men. It is true that the statistics still say this, but they affirm that they are constantly increasing even among women. And, precisely in our pink quotas, it could manifest itself in a slightly different way, compared to the classic symptoms of pain in the left arm and chest that would affect men. As the doctors in this study recall, a heart attack in women could be preceded by:

neck pain;

sudden back pain;

weakness and fatigue even if not caused by demanding efforts;

sudden and uncontrolled sweating.

Chest pain combined with anxiety and shortness of breath could be the dangerous wake-up call for an event that would affect women

Beware, however, also of the classic symptoms such as a sense of oppression and shortness of breath. Symptoms that could arise even after simply making the bed and cleaning the floor. Just as sudden sweating, typical of women who have reached menopause, could be deceiving. And, instead, according to experts it could be one of the lesser known signs of the arrival of a heart attack.

We do not even underestimate the shortness of breath, both after a competitive effort, but especially when we are lying in bed or on the sofa. Sense of oppression and difficulty in breathing, which could deceive us, improving when we stand up. But, unfortunately, it could be a trap that would not make us understand exactly the importance of the incident that is coming.

