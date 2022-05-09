As we all know, the human body is literally a perfect machine. Each cell, nerve or organ, in fact, behaves just as if it were the gear of a device, without which it would stop working as it should. However, the human body, in order to survive, has to fight every day against various external agents, such as viruses and bacteria, which undermine its integrity. Other times, however, the body also becomes intolerant of other internal mechanisms, as if it sabotaged itself. Panic attacks, for example, fall into this context. In the next few lines we will try to reveal what are the causes, symptoms and treatments available for those suffering from these disorders.

What does a panic attack consist of?

The panic attack consists of the sudden, spontaneous and recurrent onset of states of anxiety, stress and fear, without an obvious triggering cause.

This disorder occurs when, suddenly and for no apparent reason, you feel terrified of something. Depending on the severity of the situation, there are people who experience these situations occasionally, at least once or twice a month. For others, however, they may appear much more frequently, such as once or twice a week.

Chest pains, hot flashes, and sweating could be the first signs of this widespread ailment

In reality, these attacks would not cause physical harm, but they could be frightening and intense, not least because the symptoms are similar to other diseases. These include, for example, anemia, mitral valve prolapse, tachycardia, adrenal tumors, carcinoid syndrome, and so on.

The symptoms can be very different, both according to the subjects and to the contingent situations. In fact, a person who has already experienced this disorder may be afraid of a subsequent attack and make the situation worse. Among the most frequent are palpitations, chest pains, hot flashes and sweating. In addition, nausea, abdominal pain, feelings of fainting and dizziness, shortness of breath and a feeling of suffocation may appear.

Treatments and therapy

In case of repeated and recurring panic attacks, it is advisable to contact an experienced professional as soon as possible. Therapies usually include:

taking medications, such as serotonergic antidepressants, which would help manage these attacks effectively. Generally, this therapy is maintained for about a year and, based on the patient’s response, is then gradually suspended;

cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), which consists of helping the patient to change their thoughts and actions to manage panic, stress and anxiety. Depending on the severity of the situation, this approach can last from 4 to 12 months;

combined approach, the most effective one, which consists in subjecting the patient to both therapies.

