Chest size 38L: a mother finally assumes herself on TikTok

After the birth of her daughter, a 35-year-old mother saw her breasts become even more imposing, so much so that she could no longer brave the gaze of others… Until she arrived on TikTok .

Efinally accept the gaze of others? This is what Lucy Luxor, 35, found by creating a TikTok account in 2021. This young mother bears a strong testimony, which she told the Metro UK newspaper, in an article published on April 14. Already accustomed to living with an imposing chest (a 38G cup), Lucy experienced awkward looks and vulgar comments throughout her youth. Unexpectedly, this Brit saw her breasts grow even bigger after the birth of her daughter Molly in 2016. This time, according to the newspaper, she became so anxious about other people’s eyes, that she didn’t even want to go at the supermarket. “I didn’t feel like myself anymore. I couldn’t even walk down the street without people looking at me,” she told Metro UK.

Concretely, an L chest in France gives 44 to 46 in size, and 102 to 109 cm around the pelvis. After spending five years in hiding and when her baby girl started school, Lucy started dating again on the advice of other mums and her partner, Mark. She has also “gone out” on the networks, creating a TikTok account last year. Its goal ? Share with other Internet users the difficulties and subtleties of having a huge chest. Their reception was more than positive. “The reaction came mainly from other women who are struggling with the same problem or who can relate to it,” observes the one who has 124 million views on her TikTok to date.

@lucyluxor #stitch with @ilonamaher ♬ original sound – lucyluxor

Read also ⋙ Unusual: the Boobbie Trap bar, boobs and beer

On TikTok, a funny trick to fall asleep very quickly is going viral

The response of an entire community of women

Also, “women at the other end of the scale, with tiny breasts, joked that they would never complain about having small breasts again”, laughs Lucy Luxor. “It really helped me not to feel so alone,” the new mum tells Metro UK, speaking of the online community. This positive notoriety does not remove his physical problems for all that.

Beyond her back pain, her boobs make “a whole list of things difficult: from sleeping to cleaning to cooking.” Despite this, Lucy Luxor doesn’t feel ready to have a breast reduction just yet. In the meantime, she comes to the aid of a multitude of women via social networks. On self-acceptance, Madame Irta had already informed us well. This Frenchwoman holds the Guinness record title for “the woman with the biggest breasts in the world” and fully assumes her chest measurement of 2m22…

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

🚨 WAIT ! You liked this article, and you want to support us?

💡Log in for free to your NEON space. It allows you to be alerted of our next articles on the same subject (you can click on “follow this subject” at the top of this page), to subscribe to our newsletters (a weekly best-of and our sex NL) and save your articles for later. In accordance with the GDPR, we don’t sell your data, and we won’t spam you, we promise. It may be a detail for you, but for us it means a lot (and it keeps us free, by the way).

⋙ I CONNECT