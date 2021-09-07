Chet Hanks, the no vax delusion of Tom Hanks’ son: “There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that vaccine is healthy for you”

“There is more evidence that UFOs are real than that vaccine is healthy for you, just to say. The aliens are out there, ready to catch me, let’s get out of here! Or do I have to show you my vaccine documents? ”. Thus begins the delirium no vax from Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks openly against Covid vaccines, which in a video posted on Instagram indulges in a crazy plea full of fake news. “Just as you have a right to be angry with me for saying I will not get the vaccine, I have the right not to take that me ** a. – urged the actor’s son of ‘Forrest Gump‘ And ‘The Terminal ‘ -. I wanted to do it, but my immune system said it doesn’t need to be tampered with. We are real. 99% of you wouldn’t use a shampoo that isn’t FDA approved, but you’re willing to get some experimental government injections. That is fine”.

Despite having experienced the effects of Covid firsthand as his father and mother Rita Wilson were the first Hollywood stars to publicly announce that they contracted the virus while shooting the upcoming film ‘Elvis in Queensland ‘ in Australia, (the couple was later admitted to Gold Coast University Hospital, ed), Chet says he is convinced of his choice not to get vaccinated and in another video on Instagram he blurts out: “Crazy, M….! I’ve never had Covid, You’re not going to skewer me with that *** or needle! “. It should be noted that among the many likes to the video posted by the actor’s son there is also that of Heather Parisi.