Chevrolet Equinox EV: a first taste

ALMOST READY – The Chevrolet anticipates the new one at CES 2022 Equinox EV, a medium-sized corssover (it could be about 450-460 cm long), with an electric motor, which will arrive on the American market in the fall of 2023 starting at around $ 30,000. The American company has not announced whether it will immediately replace or join the version with heat engine, which dates back to 2016. Like other future Chevrolet electric cars, the Equinox is based on the platform. Ultium of GM, specific for battery-powered cars.

AWAY THE BUTTONS EXCEPT FOR THE CLIMATE – The technical specifications of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, but only a few images that show the shapes of the bodywork, which appears well proportioned, without unnecessary decorative excesses and with a dynamic and sporty appearance. The interiors also appear well studied, both from the point of view of design and ergonomics: the scene is dominated by the two large screens of the instrumentation and the multimedia system. The physical buttons are almost absent, except for the air conditioning operation, which maintains wheels and buttons.

IN TRANSFORMATION – With the Chevrolet Equinox EV the Detroit manufacturer continues its transformation work, having allocated 35 billion dollars for the electrification of the entire range by 2040. In fact, at CES 2022 it presented the Silverado EV, the electric version of its best-selling pick-up, and confirmed the electrification project of his other best seller, the Blazer.