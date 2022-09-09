Chevrolet, on fire for what Cara Delevingne did in one of its models

Cara Delevingne generated comments for the state in which she was seen in recent days, but in Chevrolet she aroused more than concern was anger at what the British model did in one of the American manufacturer’s models. She slides and looks at the photo…

September 09, 2022 00:26

Cara Delevingne It is one of the most recognized models today. In the years 2012 and 2014 she won the Model of the Year award at the British Fashion Awards. In addition, she was born in Hammersmith, she has also ventured into the world of acting and even starred in several films.

Hence, his face is one of the most followed by fans and paparazzi and each of his actions is the subject of debate on social networks. In recent days, the 30-year-old model was seen in a state that caused concern among her fans. and soon there was talk that her family was planning to put her in a rehabilitation center.

But since Chevymore than concern Cara Delevingne generated annoyance by one of the captured images in which she is seen in a neglected state bordering on indigence. And it is that the protagonist of “Paper cities” used a van suburban as the ideal place to lie down in the back seats and show your feet through the windows.

This image would not have been liked in the headquarters of the American manufacturer that has always been characterized by prioritizing elegance as one of its strengths. Nevertheless, Delevingne put aside all kinds of modesty and he showed himself with a jovial and natural attitude that generated hundreds of comments.

Cara Delevingne in a Suburban

The Suburban is one of Chevrolet’s flagship trucks and was originally conceived as a war vehicle by US troops in the Vietnam War. Its spacious interior and ease of driving made it the best transport for muddy terrain and with obstacles that prevented the passage of soldiers.