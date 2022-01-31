Chew bay leaf, we shouldn’t

Laurel is an edible aromatic and medicinal plant, native to the Mediterranean basin, whose health benefits are known.
This plant can reach two to six meters in height.
Laurel, symbol of victory and peace
The stems of the laurel plant can reach up to 6 meters in height. Its leathery leaves with wavy edges and whitish, slightly yellow flowers make up evergreen hedges.
It is not unusual to encounter laurel hedges in gardens and public spaces, near restaurants and shops.
In the kitchen for health
In addition to encircling the gardens and the heads of recent graduates, bay leaves also have very beneficial properties for our health, which make this leathery looking plant an essential plant in our diet.
In fact, with its pleasant aroma it is a type of plant that is widely used in the kitchen to give flavor to dishes. One of the benefits of taking laurel is that facilitates digestion, reduces intestinal problems such as bloating and flatulence.
The soothing properties against urinary infections are also known of this evergreen plants as it is a natural diuretic. The use of laurel thus favors the elimination of toxins. The leaves, chopped or whole, can be added to our favorite dishes.
As a stimulant and anti-inflammatory
This aromatic herb is able to stimulate lazy stomachs and whet the appetite and stimulate lazy stomachs. Laurel are also known anti-inflammatory properties due to their eugenol content.
They can also provide relief in case of: muscle aches, sprains and joint pains related to rheumatism.
The use of the leaves of this aromatic plant helps reduce inflammation throughout the body, especially in the joints. The leaves also perform a vasoconstrictive action, this makes them ideal for helping regulate blood circulation and to relax nerve impulses.
To give relief from a migraine ed relieve neck pain or shoulder, we can use the oil to massage the temples or the painful area. With the leaves of this aromatic plant you can also make excellent infusions or make oil using thesweet almond oil.
Chewing raw bay leaf? Better not!
In nature it exists a plant similar to this aromatic plant that is called Cherry laurel, an ornamental plant only, so that’s enough easy to risk confusing them. For this reason, many think that laurel eaten raw can poison.
However, it must be said that once the raw leaves are chewed, they return to the brain a negative message.
This it is due to the sense of taste bitter, which refuses food thanks to the stimulation of the salivary gland.