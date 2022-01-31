Chew bay leaf, we shouldn’t

Laurel is an edible aromatic and medicinal plant, native to the Mediterranean basin, whose health benefits are known.

This plant can reach two to six meters in height.

Laurel, symbol of victory and peace

The stems of the laurel plant can reach up to 6 meters in height. Its leathery leaves with wavy edges and whitish, slightly yellow flowers make up evergreen hedges.

It is not unusual to encounter laurel hedges in gardens and public spaces, near restaurants and shops.

In the kitchen for health

In addition to encircling the gardens and the heads of recent graduates, bay leaves also have very beneficial properties for our health, which make this leathery looking plant an essential plant in our diet.

In fact, with its pleasant aroma it is a type of plant that is widely used in the kitchen to give flavor to dishes. One of the benefits of taking laurel is that facilitates digestion, reduces intestinal problems such as bloating and flatulence.

The soothing properties against urinary infections are also known of this evergreen plants as it is a natural diuretic. The use of laurel thus favors the elimination of toxins. The leaves, chopped or whole, can be added to our favorite dishes.

As a stimulant and anti-inflammatory

This aromatic herb is able to stimulate lazy stomachs and whet the appetite and stimulate lazy stomachs. Laurel are also known anti-inflammatory properties due to their eugenol content.

They can also provide relief in case of: muscle aches, sprains and joint pains related to rheumatism.