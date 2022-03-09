Chewing cardamom seeds: properties, benefits and contraindications

Cardamom is a spice of oriental origin with a fruity and intense aroma: let’s find out why chewing its seeds is good for health.

Widely used in cooking to flavor numerous types of dishes, cardamom belongs to the Zingiberaceae family, which also includes ginger. Not only tasty and fragrant, this spice is incredibly nutritious and beneficial. In particular, we recommend chew the cardamom seeds to improve the health of the organism: here’s why.

Cardamom seeds: characteristics and nutritional properties

Known and used since ancient Greek times, cardamom is the third most expensive spice in the world, after saffron and vanilla.

This plant grows in regions with a humid and warm climate, and can reach a height of 20 meters.

Its fruits have a shape similar to that of capsules. Inside them are the seeds, rich in vitamins, essential oils and mineral salts.

The varieties of this spice are numerous. Among the most valuable are:

Ceylon grown in Sri Lanka;

grown in Sri Lanka; Green cardamom which comes from India;

which comes from India; Black of Siamoriginally from Myanmar and Thailand, with a slightly bitter taste.

Side effects

What are the contraindications related to the consumption of cardamom?

In reality, taking this spice does not determine particular contraindications.

Of course, food hypersensitivity reactions may occur, which tend to manifest themselves with:

As a precaution, eating cardamom is not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Also, this spice should be avoided by anyone suffering from gallstones.

Chewing cardamom seeds: all the benefits

As we have anticipated, thanks to its precious content of beneficial substances, cardamom is a spice with incredible nutritional properties.

In particular, the seeds of this plant are rich in:

Manganese;

Potassium;

Football ;

; Cineole;

Phytosterols.

Let’s find out in detail what their action is and why chewing cardamom seeds is good for health.

Improve oral hygiene

The first beneficial effect of chewing these foods concerns the health of the oral cavity.

The cineole contained in the cardamom seeds, in fact, gives the spice an incredible antibacterial powerable to purify the mouth and freshen the breath.

It is a natural remedy known since ancient times: just think, in fact, that it was used for cleaning teeth even by the ancient Egyptians.

Promotes digestion

Chewing cardamom seeds is especially recommended for those suffering from nausea, bloating and heartburn.

In fact, the intake of this spice has a protective effect on the gastric walls, which generates a series of benefits at the gastrointestinal level:

promotes digestion;

fights meteorism;

stimulates intestinal transit.

For this reason, the consumption of cardamom seeds is indicated at the end of a particularly rich meal.

Protects the heart

Finally, the ultimate benefit of chewing cardamom seeds is for the health of the cardiovascular system.

The phytosterols of which this spice is rich are able to lower cholesterol, reduce the level of glucose in the blood and fight hypertension.

For this, cardamom has a cardioprotective effect capable of preventing the risk of heart diseases such as stroke, atherosclerosis and myocardial infarction.