Chewing coffee beans: benefits and contraindications

Is chewing coffee beans good for your health or, on the contrary, is it better to avoid? Let’s find out together why we should acquire this habit.

We are used to drinking it for its enveloping flavor and its energizing action. Few, however, know that they can to chew the grains from coffee. If carried out with due care, this operation has numerous positive effects on our psychophysical well-being: here are which ones.

Can you eat coffee?

Well yes: chewing coffee beans has been a practice that has been attested for centuries.

Even before the latter were ground and used to prepare the drink today known and loved all over the world, in fact, it was customary to eat the grains mixed with animal fat.

In the past, this meal was believed to allow stay strong and alert for longer.

Not surprisingly, the absorption of caffeine through chewing is faster.

Risks and contraindications

Chewing on coffee beans is not only safe for your health, it also has numerous benefits.

Before discovering them, however, it is good to specify some precautions to be put into practice if we wish to acquire this new habit.

It is essential, as with any food, avoid excesses. Furthermore, the consumption of the beans is not recommended for people sensitive to caffeine.

Possible side effects of this practice include:

Sleep disorders;

Tachycardia;

Laxative effect;

Stomach ache;

Addiction to caffeine.

What are the recommended doses not to exceed? To identify them, asking your doctor for advice on the methods and quantities to be introduced, it must be borne in mind that 8 beans provide the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee.

Chewing on coffee beans: the health benefits

The nutritional components of coffee that have a beneficial effect on our body are numerous.

This food, in fact, is rich in vitamins B5 and B6, potassium and chlorogenic acida substance with incredible antioxidant properties.

Polyphenols and caffeine complete the picture of the nutrients provided by this food.

We just have to find out their impact on our health.

It’s good for the mind

Chewing on coffee beans is good for the brain and central nervous system.

This habit makes us more energetic, clear-headed and mentally active. In addition, it improves mood and increases memory performance.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that caffeine inhibits the hormone responsible for the sense of tiredness and sleepiness, called adenosine.

Promotes weight loss

Chewing on coffee beans helps us lose weight.

In fact, this habit increases the sense of satiety, reducing hunger attacks.

Not only that: the action of caffeine speeds up your metabolism and increases physical performance.

It reduces the risk of some diseases

Finally, the last benefit of chewing coffee beans is about prevention.

This practice, in fact, lowers the risk of diseases such as type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke and cancer.

All thanks to the incredible antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action of chlorogenic acid.