Chewing on cloves – all the amazing benefits

Did you know that chewing cloves is good for our body? Here are the incredible benefits for the gut, brain and teeth.

Cloves are essential allies in the kitchen, perfect for flavoring sauces, side dishes and main courses. Not everyone knows, however, that their use is also recommended for our well-being. Indeed, chewing cloves is good for your health. Let’s find out together the ideal quantity, the possible contraindications and all the benefits of this spice with a thousand qualities.

What happens if you eat cloves?

Consuming cloves is not dangerous at all.

On the contrary, the daily intake of these spices is strongly recommended, as long as the recommended daily doses are not exceeded.

Introducing them into your diet is really simple: cloves can be used to flavor different dishes, or used for prepare decoctions and herbal teas.

Not only that: it is also possible to chew cloves to enjoy all their incredible properties.

Contraindications

By themselves, cloves do not pose a danger to our health.

On the contrary, in fact, they exert numerous benefits on our body. In any case, of course, it is essential not to exceed the recommended daily doses.

An excessive intake of these spices, in fact, would risk causing:

Poisoning;

Coagulopathies;

Blood damage;

Allergies.

Before consuming cloves, it is good to seek the advice of your doctor. In any case, chew these spices is not recommended for certain categories of people:

Children under 12;

Pregnant and lactating women;

Subjects suffering from liver diseases.

Daily amount

As we have understood, excessive or incorrect consumption of these spices could be anything but beneficial for our health.

What is the quantity of cloves that we should never exceed, in order not to experience unpleasant side effects?

It is recommended not to chew more than 1-2 cloves per day.

Chewing cloves: all the benefits

Let’s find out in detail why chewing cloves is good for our body.

These spices are of vitamins and miral salts, such as sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium.

Fromantioxidant action, have a strong antibacterial and anti-inflammatory power that can cure numerous ailments, such as toothache and gastroesophageal reflux.

Let’s see what all the benefits of cloves are, understanding how to best use them.

They improve digestion

Chewing cloves is good for digestion.

In fact, these spices relieve digestive problems such as nausea, flatulence and heartburn.

Their use is also recommended for fighting intestinal parasites and worms.

It is enough to chew 1-2 cloves after meals to enjoy their beneficial action.

They reduce the risk of hypertension

Unbelievable but true, chewing on these spices helps keep blood pressure levels in check.

It is no coincidence, in fact, that cloves are the richest food source of polyphenols.

These are micronutrients that counteract hypertension and protect our cardiovascular system from pathologies such as hypercholesterolemia, heart attack, stroke and atherosclerosis.

You may also be interested in: High blood pressure: how to prevent and control it

They are good for the brain

The many benefits of cloves also affect the brain.

Chewing these spices, in fact, improves memory and the ability to concentrate, reducing the sense of tiredness and exhaustion.

Furthermore, cloves are among the foods with aphrodisiac properties.

You may also be interested in: Include black pepper cloves in your diet, we explain why

They improve oral hygiene

Chewing on cloves is good for dental health.

Among the numerous benefits of this spice, in fact, there is that of counteracting halitosis thanks to its intense and pleasant aroma.

Just chew a couple of nails for a few minutes to benefit from them refreshing and sanitizing action.

Not only that: with anesthetic and calming power, cloves allow you to fight toothache and infections of the oral cavity, such as canker sores, herpes and gingivitis.