Chia Seeds: One tablespoon contains your entire daily Omega-3 requirement, here’s how to get more

Chia seeds are a very rich source of omega-3, a very beneficial fatty acid for our body. Let’s see some original recipes to take more.

THE Chia seeds despite their small size they hide numerous nutritional properties. They are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids considered beneficial to the heart, eyesight and brain. I am a source of soccer, help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent excessive weight gain. (Also read: Chia seeds: what happens to the body by taking a tablespoon every day)

Among the long list of benefits for our health, chia seeds also present themselves as a rich source of Omega 3 (just one tablespoon is enough to obtain the necessary daily amount), essential fatty acids for our body but which are difficult to obtain through our diet because they are not present in many foods.

The benefits of chia seeds

The Omega 3 they are good for both the brain and the heart because they support proper brain and cardiovascular function. Harvard University describes how the omega-3 fatty acids in chia seeds come in the form of α-linolenic acid, which has been associated with anti-inflammatory, antithrombotic and antiarrhythmic properties and are therefore essential for the proper functioning of the circulatory system. This type of fatty acid is also found in walnuts, flax seeds, and some salad varieties.

Chia seeds also have other benefitsJust think that just two tablespoons contain about 140 calories, 4 grams of protein, 11 grams of fiber, 7 grams of unsaturated fat, 18% of the recommended daily amount of calcium and trace minerals, including zinc and copper. They are also rich in flavonoids, tocopherols, carotenoids and phenolic compounds, responsible for their strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

How can we get these seeds into our diet? Let’s see 5 original solutions.

Creative recipes based on chia seeds

Chia seed and lemon dressings

You can incorporate chia seeds into your diet by adding them in seasonings and sauces as thickening agents. This homemade dressing is great for salads and cereals. It is vegan and gluten-free, and the only ingredients needed are olive oil, lemon juice, agave, chia seeds and vinegar, as well as salt and pepper.

Cashew nut cookies with chocolate chips

Since they are a good source of soluble fiber, you can snack on chia seeds between meals as they can help balance blood sugar and boost digestion. In this recipe, chia seeds are paired with dates, protein powder, chocolate chips to make Biscuits that will help you survive that long period between lunch and dinner.

Chia seed crackers

Replace i cracker that you buy at the grocery store with homemade ones using chia seeds will help you get more nutritious snacks than packaged ones.

Strawberry pudding with chia seeds

Add chia seeds to the typical pudding strawberry will make it equally delicious and also give it anti-inflammatory properties. (Also read: Chia pudding: how to make chia pudding)

Raspberry jam with chia seeds

Another way to get the antioxidant properties of chia seeds is to put them in marmalade of raspberries that you spread on your toast for breakfast. This will also allow you to take advantage of the nutritional properties of the seeds but also those of fresh fruit.

Read this article to discover other alternative ways to add chia seeds to your diet: Chia seeds: 10 ideas for integrating them into your daily diet

Source: Harvard University

