Chiara De Lucia found dead in England, mystery about the death of the researcher

“Chiara, Chiara …”, her friend continued to shout on the phone, after seeing her faint. But Chiara did not speak and did not move. He could no longer react. Her heart suddenly stopped beating, and when the doctors and the police arrived at her house there was nothing more for her to do. This is how Chiara De Lucia, a young researcher from Rimini aged just 28, died. Chiara was in England, where she worked and studied at the University of Surrey in the city of Guildford, an hour and a half drive from London. Only the autopsy will be able to clarify the causes of the cardiac arrest that broke Chiara’s life on the evening of 11 January. “But our daughter was in perfect health, played sports and led a healthy life”, say the girl’s parents, who flew to England as soon as they could. They are still there, along with their other son, Andrea, who lives and works in London, waiting for the autopsy to be performed. As soon as the investigations are completed, there will be a ceremony for Chiara at the University of Surrey, where the young woman was well known “and made herself loved”. Then the return to Italy, for the funeral in Rimini. And there will be many to participate, even from Bologna, where Chiara had studied and graduated in nuclear physics.

It is the girl’s father himself, Giuseppe De Lucia, who tells the story of Chiara’s tragedy. He manages to do it with great courage and lucidity, despite the pain he carries inside. “Chiara had been in Rimini for the Christmas holidays, then she left for England on January 9th. We accompanied her to the airport, we heard her on the phone the same evening and the day after too”. Parents speak with Chiara also on January 11, in the afternoon. It’s the last time they hear it. A few hours after the tragedy. “After dinner Chiara was talking on the phone with an English friend of hers. They were on a video call. Suddenly she felt sick, and passed out on the floor. Her friend immediately understood the gravity of the situation, and called the university because send help “.

Help arrives shortly after, when the police and health workers show up. In the house there is also Chiara’s roommate: he didn’t notice anything because at that moment he was on the ground floor of the house. “The doctors tried to revive Chiara for 90 minutes. But there was nothing to be done”. Chiara’s family learned of the tragedy only two days later, on the 13th. “We were anxious because she did not answer the phone. We asked about her at the university, but the police had forbidden to give information before being able to speak with us”. Only on the 13th finally “we can get in touch with the police”. The call is taken by Daniela Padoan, Chiara’s mother. “At that moment I was away from home, walking. I was worried, we hadn’t heard from Chiara for two days, it wasn’t from her. I was afraid something had happened to her. My wife calls me and tells me that Chiara … is not there. it’s more. I wanted to die in that moment too. I don’t know how I got home. “

The girl’s parents have been in England since 15, together with their son Andrea. They await the autopsy. And before bringing Chiara home, a ceremony will be organized in her memory at the University of Surrey. “Chiara was a brilliant student, a girl who was always happy and serene. And for this reason she was very popular with the rest of the group and the other students”, says Professor Giuseppe Schettino, head of Chiara at the English university. Where the young researcher worked since 2019: she had a doctorate, she was conducting research on how to treat tumors with proton rays.

A great sportswoman, a lover of climbing and traveling, Chiara was also a talented painter. “A girl who loved life, and it is not just a way of saying – concludes the father – With her death the world fell upon us, but we must react. And we must do it for Chiara”. Who during the years in Bologna had also volunteered for Amnesty. “Chiara – recalls one of the volunteers, Eliana – was one of those people capable of making this world better”.